Top 5 mistakes beginners make in GTA Online

Gamers always make mistakes when trying out new games like GTA Online. This happens more often when the game lacks a tutorial about when and how to do stuff. Players, however, do possess the right to play the game in any way.

If players want to one-up everyone else in the game, there are a few things to avoid. This article talks about those points exactly.

Avoid these beginner mistakes in GTA Online

5) Not using discounts and bonuses

Discounts and Bonuses are Refreshed Every Thursday [Image via YouTube/Chaotic]

GTA Online resets the discounts and bonuses every week. This puts many vehicles, properties, and items in-game on sale. Players should also keep an eye out for this as it could help save millions in overtime. After all, a penny saved is a penny earned.

This also applies to double GTA $ and RP missions. This helps players level up and make money quicker.

4) Buying businesses in the wrong order

Businesses can make Millions if handled right [Image via YouTube/TGG]

The game has a load of businesses to choose from, which might be intimidating for new players. The cost is generally huge, and players should have a strategy before diving in. Players should start with either the Bunker or Cocaine Lockup to get the best start.

3) Jumping into heists unprepared

Going into a Heist unprepared is Bad for everyone [Image via YouTube/Zenouma]

Heists are a great, if not the best way, to make money in the game. They give out a lot of cash for little time invested. They are explicitly designed as a challenge, and newer players disregard this and jump straight in.

Doing this not only wastes time but also makes other participants rage. The heists are great, but going in unprepared can be catastrophic.

2) Buying useless stuff

The game is about making money but also managing it. Newer players are often tricked into buying expensive in-game items that serve no real purpose. Clothes are also a part of this as some can be really expensive.

Proper research is recommended before buying anything in-game, as earning money in the game is challenging.

1) Mistaking this as a PvP game

Players, new to the multi-player genre, generally tend to misunderstand the objective in GTA Online. Seeing all the other players in the same lobby might seem new, but this isn't a PvP game (mostly).

Beginners can often be seen trying to kill all the other players in the lobby. This serves no real purpose and yields no gains.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha