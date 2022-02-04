Top 5 worst things to buy in GTA Online

GTA Online is a world in its own right. Players jump in and out of lobbies to grind money and complete missions. All this money needs to be earned for the exorbitantly priced items in-game.

While most in-game items are either utility-based or fun to use, some items serve absolutely no purpose. This article deals with the items which should never be bought by gamers.

Top 5 things that players should avoid buying in GTA Online

5) Cosmetic upgrades for businesses

These Upgrades do nothing (Image via GTA Online)

Businesses in GTA Online serve a pivotal role as they help players grind money either passively or actively. Making money is the sole aim of the game. All businesses in the game come with a host of upgrades that a player can opt for.

Some upgrades are useful as they increase production or sale values like in the Bunker or Cocaine Lockup. Some upgrades, on the other hand, do absolutely nothing. These include decor, gun locker, and money safe in the CEO's office. These cost a lot of money and add zero value.

4) Mid or low-end apartments/houses

For any player starting out in GTA Online, one of the first purchases is a house. There are many houses spread out all over Los Santos. They are classified as low, mid and high-end apartments in the game.

A high-end apartment does cost a lot, but it's justified as it comes coupled with a 10-car garage and a heist preparation room. Players who do not own a high-end apartment cannot start a heist. Low and mid-end apartments, however, come with none of these and are a waste of money.

3) Orbital Cannon

The Doomsday Heist DLC brought a lot of new things into GTA Online, the heist being one of them. The Orbital cannon was also an item included in the DLC. It is a high-powered remote-controlled explosive. A one-shot killing machine, in other words. It can be added to the Facility for $900,000 but using it also costs a lot of money.

An automatically-targeted shot costs $750,000, whereas a manually-targeted shot costs $500,000. Players rarely notice an Orbital Cannon in the lobby unless a modder is present.

2) Luxor Deluxe

The most useless plane in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are many aircrafts in GTA Online, probably too many to count at this point. While many stand out due to their value for money or sheer multi-faceted utility, The Luxor Deluxe is a complete waste of hard-earned cash.

It is a $10,000,000, gold-plated Luxor. That’s all it is, just a normal plane. It is one of the slowest planes in the game and players can steal a normal Luxor at any time from LSIA.

1) Shark Cards

Shark Cards ruin all the fun (Image via Sportskeeda)

While Shark Cards can be bought with in-game currency, Rockstar also added an option for players to buy in-game currency using real-world currency.

GTA Online is about making money by running businesses and completing missions, so buying in-game money with real-world money makes no sense. Then there is nothing left to do in the game.

