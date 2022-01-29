How to get in GTA Online public lobby alone (2022)

GTA Online is the multiplayer variant of GTA 5, and it's meant to be played alongside other players. However, many players prefer to enjoy the game solo. Besides, the game attracts too many hackers and griefers who often ruin an otherwise enjoyable experience.

Solo players will be glad to know that there's a way to avoid facing these players. They can play the game on solo mode while retaining all the features of a public lobby. This article explains how this is possible.

Beginner's guide on how to get a working solo public lobby in GTA Online (as of January 2022)

Players have to open resource monitor and select suspend the process for GTA5.exe (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online offers its players the ability to play in a solo session. However, this session does not have the same features as a public lobby. Players can't register as a CEO/VIP/MC President in a solo session, nor can they sell their cargo.

However, by following the steps below, they can utilize a trick to get a solo public lobby. While using any of the below-mentioned tricks, it is recommended that players be inside an owned building. This ensures that players don't get sent to GTA 5's Story Mode instead.

Method for Xbox consoles:

To begin with, players must press the Xbox button on their controller and go to Settings. From here, they must go to Account > Privacy and online safety > Xbox privacy.

On the new screen that appears, players must select View details & customise > Communication & multiplayer.

Here, they must choose the first option that says You can join multiplayer games. Players must select Block from the drop-down menu, which usually shows Allow from the drop-down menu.

Now, they must start a new session. When an Xbox message pops up, players must select OK and input their password. Another message will pop up where they must choose Allow.

Players must respond to the pop-up messages as quickly as possible, or the game will send them back to Story Mode.

Method for PlayStation consoles:

Players must go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection and choose the type of connection they use (Wi-Fi or LAN).

Now, players must choose the Custom option, and the settings that pop-up one after another should all be kept the same, except the MTU Settings. They must select Manual and change the number from 1500 (default) to between 600 and 700.

If players get sent to Story Mode, they must raise the MTU value.

Method for PC:

Once players have started up a public lobby, they must open the Task Manager. Here, they must open the Performance tab and select Open Resource Monitor at the bottom.

Now, players must right-click on GTA5.exe and select Suspend Process. They must keep the game suspended for 10 to 12 seconds, and not more than that.

After 10 to 12 seconds have passed, players must resume the process and return to the game.

This will kick out all other players from the current session.

