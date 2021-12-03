5 fastest GTA Online planes in December 2021

Flying through the map on one of the many planes in GTA Online is one of the most fun things to do in a game. Players can buy planes from the Pegasus website in GTA Online and soar the beautiful skies. Each plane comes with a special characteristic and speed is one of the most important ones.

There are many options for players if they want a weaponized plane or one for the joy ride, GTA Online has them all. For all the players who are looking for speed in their aircraft, here is a list of the top 5 fastest planes in the game.

5 best planes to fly across the map of GTA Online as of December 2021

5) Buckingham Pyro (358.48 km/h)

The Pyro is a military twin-boom fighter jet introduced in GTA Online. The plane was added to the game during the Smuggler's Run update on August 29, 2017.. With amazing maneuverability and good handling, the Pyro is a weaponized plane that is one of the fastest in GTA Online. The Pyro is an ideal aircraft for aerial dogfights in the game.

4) Western Company Rogue (353.25 km/h)

The Western Company Rogue is a trainer attack plane In GTA Online. It was included in the Smuggler's Run update, which came out on August 29, 2017. The Rogue is essentially an armed version of the Howard, with a significantly higher top speed and a much larger arsenal of weapons. The plane comes with machine guns, explosive cannons, homing missiles, and bombs. The Rogue is one of the best planes for air-to-ground combat.

3) Mammoth Hydra (336.75 km/h)

The Hydra is a legendary attack jet that was introduced into GTA Online with the Heists Update. It is the first accessible military jet in the GTA series and is the most advanced aircraft in the game. The Hydra comes with the capacity to take off and land vertically, just like a helicopter. The jet is equipped with powerful explosive cannons, rockets, and heat-seeking missiles.

2) V-65 Molotok (334.34 km/h)

The V-65 Molotok is another military fighter jet added to GTA Online as a part of the Smuggler's Run update. Despite its old age, the V-65 can compete with modern aircraft in terms of speed. The Molotok also has excellent airbrakes, allowing players to come to a complete stop mid-air. Unlike other fighter jets, the plane can easily land on the helipads, which is one of its most unique features.

1) Buckingham Howard NX-25 (327.90 km/h)

The Buckingham Howard NX-25 is a fixed-wing aircraft introduced in GTA Online during the Smugglers run update. The stunt plane is completely unweaponized but is a fan favorite for its top speed. The Howard is mostly a "fun investment" for flight enthusiasts. The plane also possesses insane acceleration, making it one of the fastest aircraft in GTA Online while taking off.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi