What is the easiest MC Business to start as a beginner in GTA Online?

GTA Online sees gamers try to make the most money and run their criminal empires successfully. The game showcases a broad spectrum of businesses, ranging from Hangars and Bunkers to Cocaine Lockups and Vehicle Warehouses. For a player just stepping into the massive GTA Online world, the choice is often tricky.

These businesses do come along with their respective investments needed for starting, which may manipulate users into going for the cheapest option. Well, that's where the journey downhill starts, as the most inexpensive option will not net them the most profit.

The best choice for newbies is the Cocaine Lockup, an MC Business where owning a Clubhouse is mandatory. Initially, the investment amount looks enormous, but this business breaks even very quickly if handled correctly.

How to start a Cocaine Lockup?

Once in the Clubhouse, players can access the laptop and buy a Cocaine Lockup from the menu. Again, they should go for the cheapest one as it doesn't make a difference. After the purchase, users need to do a quick set-up mission, and they are good to go.

The model is fairly basic: Replenish the stock, and it turns into a product, which can be sold for a profit. Supplies can be bought or stolen, but more on that later.

This is a passive business, and gamers can do other things while the lockup turns stock into produce. They just need to do a quick sell mission once the product is ready.

How to get the most out of the Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online?

A stock lockup will net players about $30,000 per hour, and a fully upgraded alternative fetches around $74,000 per hour. Buying supplies is only worth it if the lockup is upgraded, as they cost $75,000.

The base lockup will not be able to convert the $75,000 into a product that sells for the same amount. However, buying supplies is recommended as it is statistically better for making more money in the same amount of time.

Buying the upgrades and the lockup together will cost around $2.8 million. Beginners can grind this amount by doing contact missions and VIP work, and it always helps to keep an eye on the double GTA$ and RP jobs in-game every week.

Edited by Ravi Iyer