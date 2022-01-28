GTA Online players earn 2x rewards for the Contract Finale

The Contract Finale is now worth twice the usual amount this week in GTA Online.

For the past month, Rockstar has been doubling rewards for Data Leak Missions. It makes sense that GTA Online would eventually do the same for the VIP Contract's final mission. For this week only, players can finish the job and earn twice the cash and reputation points.

The Contract Finale concludes a year-long story between Dr. Dre and his stolen music files. GTA Online players can finally track down the man responsible and bring him to street justice. Aside from the extra rewards, there are several other reasons why players should finish this mission.

Complete the Contract Finale this week to earn double the rewards in GTA Online

If players have yet to complete the VIP Contract, now is a great time to finish it. There is a lot of money to be made, not to mention an easy way to gain reputation. However, the Contract Finale rewards will only last until next week, so players should act quickly.

Players first need to meet the following requirements

The Contract Finale requires a lot of setup beforehand. Here's what players need to do before they can access the final mission:

Buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency on the Dynasty 8 Executive website

on the Dynasty 8 Executive website Complete at least one Security Contract

Meet with Dre and complete the mission On Course

Break into FIB headquarters in the mission Data Recovery

Complete all three Data Leak Missions

Defend the music studio in the mission Studio Time

GTA Online players have a lot of work ahead of themselves. However, it's absolutely worth it for the money alone. All that is left is to figure out who stole Dre's music.

Track down Johnny Guns and teach him a lesson

Rockstar describes the Contract Finale in the following words:

"Tie up all the loose ends in The Contract by completing the Finale and getting to the bottom of the data leak once and for all."

When all the requirements are met, players can finally start the mission Don't **** with Dre. Along with Dre and his bodyguard, players have to track down Johnny Guns at his last known location. They need to clear out all the enemies before Dre can deliver some payback to Johnny.

Completing the Contract Finale allows players to visit the Record A Studios, where they can finally play as Franklin and Lamar. Players can also listen to some formerly exclusive tracks from Dre himself.

GTA Online players can also earn a free Low Santos Fitted Cap

Ride off into the sunset with this fancy new getup (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will not only earn double their rewards this week, they can also get themselves a free souvenir. The Low Santos Fitted Cap will be theirs after completing the Contract Finale.

According to Rockstar, players will receive their new fashion statement by February 10. They will just have to wait a little while longer for their GTA Online rewards. In the meantime, they can still earn twice the money and reputation.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

