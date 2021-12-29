How to beat ‘Data Recovery’ mission in The Contract DLC in GTA Online

The 'Data Recovery' mission in GTA Online is the final set-up job that players must complete before starting VIP contracts for Dr. Dre. After completing this mission, they can begin three VIP contracts to help Dre get his phone and music back.

This article hopes to guide users on beating the 'Data Recovery' mission in The Contract DLC on GTA Online.

Getting ready to start Dr. Dre's VIP contract work in GTA Online

GTA Online gamers are called to the office, where Imani is trying to track Dre's stolen phone. She comes up with the idea of breaking into the FIB to gain access to their mass surveillance program.

This would allow her to track any copies of Dre's music that have been made. Players need to find Dre's phone to complete their work with him. They might remember the 'Bureau Raid' heist in GTA 5 story mode, where Michael and the gang break into the FIB building.

GTA Online users first need to fly to the roof of the FIB building to gain access via the skylight. The easiest way is to leave the agency in a free helicopter.

Once on the FIB building roof, Imani and Franklin guide gamers into the building and security room. They need to insert a USB into the terminal to install Imani's hacking software.

The software takes a few minutes to install, and in this time, the floor is flooded with armed guards. GTA Online players have to fight off the onslaught of FIB agents trying to stop them. It is best to use a machine gun like the Carbine Rifle for speed and accuracy.

Once users have held back the FIB long enough, they must steal a hard drive and make their way back to the roof. Emerging on a side-roof exit to the building, players can jump off using a parachute.

This method is not recommended as the parachute is slow, and with four wanted stars, GTA Online gamers will most likely die.

They can climb the ladder to the top of the building, fight off the police, and escape in the helicopter they arrived in. Once GTA Online users shake the wanted level, they have completed the mission.

It is now time to go back to the agency and start the VIP contract.

