How new players can bookmark jobs in GTA Online with Rockstar Games Social Club

New players should know that bookmarking a job for GTA Online via the Rockstar Games Social Club is surprisingly easy. The main reason to do this is that it allows players to quickly access jobs via the Quick Join feature. It will save them the hassle of looking for them in the game (especially if it's not made by Rockstar).

Every modern GTA Online player should already have a Rockstar Games Social Club account. As long as they know how to log in to the account, they should be able to follow this guide easily.

Here is a hyperlink where new players can find them on Rockstar Games Social Club:

GTA Online beginner guide: Bookmarking jobs via Rockstar Games Social Club

A screenshot showing off various jobs on the Rockstar Games Social Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once a player is on the website, they should see something similar to the image above. Just above the "Search Jobs" search bar, there should be a message which reads:

"Showing Jobs filtered by Grand Theft Auto V on..."

Don't worry about it stating Grand Theft Auto V instead of GTA Online. In this case, it's the same thing. Other filters of note are:

Job Type

Platform

Players

Content

Date

Sort By

New players should choose the filters relevant to their platform and desires. If they still can't find these filters, they can either:

Click on the bolded white text on their website above their search bar.

Below the player's profile icon is a small icon that looks like three lines and circles. Click on it.

Bookmarks

It's a green button; hard to miss (Image via Rockstar Games)

After a player looks around and eventually finds something they're interested in, they have two ways to save it.

The first option is to click on the associated picture of the activity and then click on the green button below the map and date. They can then go back to the previous webpage to check out other content.

Another way for GTA Online players to consider (Image via Rockstar Games)

Alternatively, they don't have to click on the picture. Another way is to click on a small icon on the bottom left (hovering the mouse over it will reveal that it's the Bookmark icon). Simply click on it to save it.

Either method works, although the second one is more convenient if players plan to save several at once.

How to play them

It will look something similar to this screenshot (Image via THC pub)

Here is how GTA Online players can access anything they've bookmarked on the Rockstar Games Social Club:

Boot up GTA Online. Pause the game. Go to Online. Select Quick Join. Select Play Job. Select Bookmarked.

From there, they can access anything they've bookmarked (provided it's the correct platform). They just have to load it up like any other activity, and they're allowed to invite other players to join them if they desire.

One can also use Rockstar Creator to create and upload their own creative works. They could also access it via Quick Join through My Jobs.

