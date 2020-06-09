GTA 5 Online Jobs: All you need to know

A complete overview of GTA V Online jobs and how to take part in them.

You can host your own jobs from the Online section of the game.

GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Jobs are one of the most essential parts of the online mode and Rockstar Games keeps adding enough to keep players engaged. To survive in the city of Los Santos, a business or a job is necessary to keep your pocket heavy with a pile of dollars. There are several predefined and custom jobs available in GTA 5 and we're going to have a detailed overview of GTA Online Jobs and the steps to start and participate in them.

What are Jobs in GTA 5 Online?

According to the GTA Fandom, Jobs, are activities hosted in Grand Theft Auto Online lobbies. They provide a more structured gameplay experience than regular Freemode Missions.

While playing GTA Online, players receive several job offers from random players. The Job invites can be accessed from the message app of your phone. When receiving the invite, a notification will appear at the bottom left of the Radar, informing that the player has new invites. The player can then open their phone, go to the Job List, and accept or decline the invite.

Types of Jobs in GTA 5 Online

At Present, developers offer a lot of jobs into the game, which split further into subcategories followed by the objective of every job. Here's a list of most common jobs offered by Rockstar Games:

Advertisement

Races: Host custom races and play with your friends

Host custom races and play with your friends Deathmatch: Two teams fight against each other for the win. The first one to surpass the highest kill will take away the victory

Two teams fight against each other for the win. The first one to surpass the highest kill will take away the victory Missions: Complete the various objectives and earn cash and RP in online mode

Complete the various objectives and earn cash and RP in online mode Parachuting: Collect all the points by parachuting in the sky. The first one to collect all will be the winner

Collect all the points by parachuting in the sky. The first one to collect all will be the winner Survival Mode: The game will spawn you against enemies. Survive till all the enemy waves end

How to host jobs in GTA Online?

Here are the guidelines that you need to follow to start any of the aforementioned jobs:

#1 Join any GTA Online Public session

GTA 5 Online Public Session

#2 Press the Escape button and visit the Jobs tab

Jobs tab

#3 Click on play job and choose your favorite one

List of Jobs

#4 Invite your friends in the lobby

Invite your friends

#5 Hit the start button in the bottom right corner

Start the job