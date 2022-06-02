GTA Online beginner's guide for getting rich in 2022

The GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has recently brought in many new players. The game isn't particularly great at hand-holding at the early levels, and this can seem quite intimidating to newer players. It is essentially about making the most money and getting access to the best weapons, vehicles, and properties. The prevalent mechanics push players to spend money to earn more money.

This article attempts to act as a guide for newer players and provide a few quick money-making ideas.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Guide to getting rich in GTA Online (2022)

5) Selling NPC cars stolen off the street

GTA Online has many different ways of making money, ranging from businesses to REPO work for Simeon. Some methods are even simpler and a part of the open world, like stealing and selling NPC cars. These come in handy at the early levels.

Simply stealing an NPC car and pulling into Los Santos Customs gives gamers the option to sell the vehicle. Common NPC cars are worth less, whereas unique models like the Sandking are more expensive.

4) Weekly event bonuses

GTA Online is a live service game, and it receives a weekly update every Thursday. These updates refresh discounts on vehicles and properties and reveal the prize and podium vehicles for the week, among other things. Keeping an eye on these every Thursday might help more than one can imagine.

To start off, the Diamond Casino offers a free car each week via the lucky spin available once every day. Although the chances of winning a vehicle are rare, there are other prizes on the wheel, like money, RP, casino chips, discounts, and clothes.

Updates also bring bonus missions and races that pay out double or triple the amount of money and RP, which can go up to four times. Grinding these out is also a great way to make quick money.

3) VIP Work

VIP work is probably overlooked by many in GTA Online as new gamers don't think much of it. But in reality, VIP work is essential to making the most money. VIP work can be initiated by simply registering as a VIP/CEO via the interactions menu and selecting the job. These can be great fillers while businesses produce stock or cooldown on missions tick down.

The most effective VIP missions are Sightseer and Headhunter, as they take the least amount of time and are the easiest to knock out. Sightseer tasks gamers with collecting three packages across the map, whereas Headhunter requires gamers to assassinate four targets. They have a time limit, so being quick about it and a buzzard or any other helicopter helps a lot.

2) Treasure Hunts

As soon as new players log onto GTA Online, they are bombarded with emails and phone calls from numerous named NPCs and in-game stores. Initially, it may seem quite overwhelming or irritating, and gamers often ignore these. But hidden among those emails and calls are a few gems that are crucial to early success in the game.

The first instance is an email that showcases an image of a random location on the map. Upon visiting, a treasure hunt begins where players must find all the clues to be rewarded with an amazing weapon.

Then there is a murder mystery that needs solving and grants players access to a new weapon. Lastly, a bounty hunter is required to eliminate a few targets. Upon completion, this also gives players an ancient weapon.

Simply finishing the treasure hunt, murder mystery, and bounty targets net gamers for quite a bit of profit. Additionally, gamers can accomplish simple goals with the newly attained weapons to earn a total of $1 million.

1) Career-Builder (Only on Expanded and Enhanced)

GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gives players access to a few new features in the game. One of them is the Career-Builder which was designed to help new players get a running start.

The Career-Builder offers players $4 million and the choice to buy any one business along with weapons and vehicles. The options are Executive, Biker, Nightclub owner, and Gunrunner.

At least $3 out of the $4 million must be spent on businesses, gear, and vehicles. The rest of the cash is added to the Maze Bank Account of the players as they start their journey. Being smart and making the right choices according to one's playstyle is vital, and so is not spending all the GTA$.

