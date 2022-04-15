5 best GTA Online paid VIP work missions

In GTA Online, players can earn some quick cash by opening up their interaction menu and seeing what VIP work is available. There are a number of jobs to choose from, and each comes with its own pros and cons depending on the gamer's disposition.

There are many fantastic missions with which to earn a lot of money. However, many of them require an initial downpayment on hardware which usually stretches into the millions. Having to buy a Phantom Wedge or Ramp Buggy, for example.

This article will discuss the five best GTA Online VIP Work missions that gamers should be grinding in 2022.

GTA Online VIP work is part of the grind for many

5) Piracy Prevention

The Piracy Prevention VIP work can be fairly lucrative if you already own a yacht, of course. Unfortunately for those that do not have their own, they will need to outlay over $5 million to purchase a luxury yacht before getting started.

However, if you already have a yacht, this mission is a perfect way to make upwards of $30,000 in under 10 minutes by grinding it. Gamers can simply enable all of the yacht's defense systems, lay some proximity mines and find a safe spot to hunker down while the mission time ticks away. Once mastered, this mission can earn players a lot of money and is possibly one of the easiest to execute.

4) Asset Recovery

This mission can be a lot of fun to do and is a good way to make a varying amount of money. The idea is to steal cars from police lockups and leave them at a drop-off point. Obviously, stealing from the police is quite risky, so players may face some fierce resistance depending on where the jobs are taking place and how they approach them.

The different police station locations where a leader can start this VIP work are Mission Row Police Station, Vinewood Police Station, Vespucci Police Station, La Mesa Police Station, Paleto Bay Sheriff's Office, and finally, Sandy Shores Sheriff's Station.

GTA Online players can earn $10,000 for every car they successfully deliver, and only $5,000 for motorbikes. The missions will vary depending on the leader and or preferences of some players.

3) Hostile Takeover

The YouTube example above of a player doing a Hostile Takeover mission shows how easy it can be to complete this simple mission and make some fast cash. Gamers simply need to register for the VIP work, and they will be sent to collect a briefcase or item, which they must then safely deliver to a supposed buyer or lockup. This way, these missions are not so different from the Sightseer missions, where players are timed to collect and deliver packages.

With a standard payout of $25,000, this is another piece of VIP work that gamers love for the grind, making a great deal of money in just a few hours. When collecting the item, gamers will come up against some heavily armed enemies and more than likely arouse the suspicion of the police with their ruckus. However, this will remain one of the most popular VIP work missions in GTA Online.

2) Sightseer

The Sightseer missions are just as easy and satisfying a way to make easy money through VIP work. This mission involves players collecting packages within a given time period. A ticking clock is not always the gamer's best friend, so using vehicles like Buzzards or Oppressor MKIIs makes the job much easier and faster. Gamers who want to grind this mission need only put up with a 10-minute cool-down period before starting again.

With an average payout of around $25,000, this VIP work is one of the GTA Online player favorites for grinding. Spending a few hours doing Sightseer missions could see players earn hundreds of thousands of dollars.

1) Headhunter

Headhunter is possibly one of the most well-known types of VIP work in GTA Online. Even though some of the payouts are barely above $20,000, gamers love these back-to-basic assassin missions. They can play them over and over. The benefit of doing this with Headhunter is that it stacks a lot of money for GTA Online players.

GTA Online gamers who are the most proficient at this job are able to complete the work in under ten minutes, which is another reason why it is such a popular way of earning some quick cash.

Edited by R. Elahi