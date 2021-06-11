Easy VIP work missions to farm money in GTA Online

As GTA Online gets more money-making avenues added with every update, players can bank on certain easy, solo-friendly missions to farm money in freeroam.

VIP work is one of the easiest methods of getting quick money while either waiting for a cooldown to expire, or simply to grind during a 2x payout week. Here's the top candidates for easy VIP work in GTA Online.

Easiest VIP Work to complete solo in GTA Online

Headhunter

"Assassinate all targets before the time runs out." — GTA Online VIP Work description

Headhunter is a relatively simple mission to undertake. Players must simply travel to each target's location and take them out to get paid. An armored car like the Kuruma or an Oppressor is recommended for this mission, as the moving targets are protected by armored cars, and the enemy NPC's are extremely accurate.

To save even more time, ensure that the mission is started while in Los Santos and not Blaine County, as this ensures that the targets spawn in the city and not all over the map.

Hostile Takeover

"Retrieve a package from a high security area and deliver it to the drop-off location." — GTA Online VIP Work description

Another incredibly easy mission in GTA Online is Hostile Takeover. Players must simply choose which location they'd prefer breaking into (LSIA is the most convenient), steal a package, and drop it off at the specified location. Players will be getting a 4 star wanted level through the mission and must evade the cops along the way.

Sightseer

"Hack the system to reveal packages to collect across Los Santos and Blaine County." — GTA Online VIP Work description

Sightseer is a relatively non-violent mission where players must simply travel to various points on the map and use their phone to hack and pinpoint the location of the packages that need to be collected. Players can alternate between these three missions and easily farm a significant amount of money on double RP and GTA $ weeks.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod