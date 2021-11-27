How to buy a Super Yacht in GTA Online

If a GTA Online player is just sitting on money, they can always spend it on a Super Yacht.

These luxury cruisers made their debut back in the Executives and Other Criminals update. Super Yachts are ridiculously expensive by GTA Online standards, yet they provide some useful features. Of course, players need to know where to find them in the first place.

Players can buy it online just like any other boat. However, Super Yachts are less of a vehicle and more of a property. GTA Online is currently offering them at a great discount, so now is the time to check it out. All a player needs is their phone and a bottomless pit of money.

A guide on how to buy Super Yachts in GTA Online

loudlysilent ✨ @loudlysilent I bought a super yacht in GTA Online! It comes with a helicopter! Of course I named the yacht after what I care deeply about. #IZONE I bought a super yacht in GTA Online! It comes with a helicopter! Of course I named the yacht after what I care deeply about. #IZONE https://t.co/59kiT7wKsD

Super Yachts offer some of the best coastal views in GTA Online. Players will definitely live a fine life of fabulous luxury. Here's what they can do to get the Super Yacht in their possession.

Go to the DockTease website

GTA Online players can buy a Super Yacht from this watercraft retailer. All they have to do is use their phone and browse through EyeFinder. DockTease offers three different models to choose from:

The Orion ($6,000,000)

($6,000,000) The Pisces ($7,000,000)

($7,000,000) The Aquarius ($8,000,000)

Additional upgrades will bring the total maximum cost to $10,000,000. Only the richest players will be able to afford this luxury in GTA Online. Thankfully, it can be purchased at a lower rate.

It's currently on sale

🎮Cheeky🕹Crissy 🎮 @CheekyCrissy @CommodoreBlog GTA online is Rockstar’s Cash Cow right now. Stuff to grind for is ridiculous. The price of that Super Yacht is crazy & I dont have time for grinding. It feels like work. GTA 5 is like working a second Job for some players 😂😂 @CommodoreBlog GTA online is Rockstar’s Cash Cow right now. Stuff to grind for is ridiculous. The price of that Super Yacht is crazy & I dont have time for grinding. It feels like work. GTA 5 is like working a second Job for some players 😂😂

Some GTA Online players may tire out from the constant grinding. Super yachts cost several million dollars, yet not everyone has the time for that. The good news is that players don't always need to rely on Shark Cards.

GTA Online is currently offering Black Friday deals on select properties and vehicles. Super Yachts now have a 40% discount, along with their upgrades and renovations. This special offer will only last until 29 November 2021, so players should act quickly if they want these discounts.

Main features

There are several features that players can use while on this cruise ship. For example, they will have access to helicopters and speedboats. Players can also request their personal vehicle to show up on the shoreline.

Super Yachts are basically like expensive apartments, so players may customize them however they see fit. Bars and hot tubs can be found for recreational purposes. Players can get a great view of the coastline, but they cannot move the boat itself. They must request it to be moved via the captain.

Powerful weapons will also spawn inside the boat. Players will need them if they want to defend themselves from attacks. Speaking of which, players can perform a series of missions related to the yacht.

Earn double the rewards with Super Yacht missions

It's a Super Yacht Life in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can also take part in the Super Yacht Life Missions. For this week only, they will receive double the money and reputation.

To activate these missions, the player must speak with Captain Brendan Darcy. They can normally find him at the yacht bridge, but they can also call him. Once they are completed, these Jobs will be added to the Pause Menu.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul