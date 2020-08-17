GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special: How to relocate your Yacht?

GTA Online offers a lot of things for the player to purchase, including some that are especially extravagant and a symbol of excess. After all, what else is the point of making a million GTA$ and not having an exclusive luxury Yacht to spend it on?

The Galaxy Super Yacht is one of the priciest things you can buy in GTA Online and was introduced in the game as a part of the Executives and Other Criminals update.

However, before the Los Santos Summer Special, the Yacht wasn't particularly useful except for a few things that it offered. Once the players buy a Yacht, they can do the following:

Calling for the helicopter (if applicable), which spawns on the Yacht to be delivered to a location near the anchor point. Costs $1000

Calling for a boat to be delivered to the shoreline near the anchor point. This will always be the Dinghy. Costs $750

Requesting your personal vehicle to be delivered to the shoreline so that you can travel from the Yacht to the shore and have a car waiting for you. Free of charge.

How to move the Yacht in GTA Online?

The Galaxy Super Yacht comes along with 2 NPCs: A captain and a bartender. While the Yacht itself cannot be controlled or moved by the player, the player can request the captain to relocate the Yacht for $25,000.

The Galaxy Super Yacht is available for purchase for $6,000,000 and comes in three variants, namely:

The Orion- $6,000,000

The Pisces- $7,000,000

The Aquarius- $8,000,000

As with most other properties players can buy in GTA Online, they can customize the Yacht with custom fittings, lightings, and decorations, which will further add to the price of the Yacht.

The player will also be able to add a flag of a country to the Yacht if they so wished.

