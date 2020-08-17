GTA Online: New Garage glitch lets you earn millions

The GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special update rolled in only a few days ago, and the community is already going to town with the game and looking for ways to exploit all the glitches that show up.

One of the most recent finds by the community is the Garage/Apartment glitch that lets the players earn a whole lot of money in just a few minutes. However, be sure that Rockstar will look to plug the glitch as soon as they can, so be sure to try it out before it gets late.

To exploit this new glitch in GTA Online, players need to have the following things beforehand:

Most Expensive CEO office

Slot 6 and 7 available for garages/apartments

This glitch works better if players already have the required items as they can be quite expensive to purchase. However, the amount of money that can be earned through the glitch might make the investment worth it.

How to use the Garage/Apartment Glitch in GTA Online?

In order to exploit the glitch, follow these steps:

Buy “Unit 124 Popular St” on slot 6 (players actually have to walk up to the sign for the glitch to work) and do the same with “Unit 1 Olympic Fwy” in slot 7. Pause Menu > Online > Creator, Once players load into Creator, Pause Menu > Online > Play GTA Online > Invite Only Session. Doing this way makes you load much faster than just finding a new session. Go to Dynasty 8 Real Estate on the phone and buy the cheapest properties on slots 6 and 7.

Advertisement

(source: r/gtaglitches)

Players can repeat the steps as many times as they want to earn a whole lot of money in GTA Online. The glitch essentially lets you earn nearly $2,575,000 with every go and takes up only 3 minutes.