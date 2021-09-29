Top 5 vehicles sold at DockTease in GTA Online

The least explored regions in GTA Online have to be the waterbodies in the game. Players spend most of their time in land vehicles while they are playing online, and a few of them prefer ariel travel. GTA Online has a special store for the rare group of players that want to explore the seas around the island.

DockTease is a watercraft retail website where players can buy everything from a jetski to a massive yacht. Docktease has 13 options when it comes to having a personal watercraft in the game. This article highlights the five best vehicles sold on the DockTease website.

5 best vehicles for players to buy from DockTease in GTA Online

5) Kraken Kraken

The Kraken Kraken is a sub-aquatic vehicle exclusively featured in the enhanced version of GTA Online. It is based on the Triton line of miniature submersibles, namely the Triton 1000/3. The Kraken can be purchased in GTA Online from DockTease for a price of $1,325,000. It can be used to travel underwater in GTA Online.

4) Nagasaki Dinghy

The Nagasaki Dinghy is a boat featured in GTA Online. The Dinghy is based on a Rigid-hulled inflatable boat. The boat can be purchased in GTA Online from DockTease for a price of $166,250. The actual top speed of the Dinghy in GTA Online is 71.50 mph (115.07 km/h), as it's been tested by Broughy1322.

3) Shitzu Jetmax

The Shitzu Jetmax is a luxury boat featured in GTA Online. The Jetmax has been in the GTA series since the 3D Universe. The boat can be purchased in GTA Online from DockTease for a price of $299,000. The top speed of the Jetmax in GTA Online is 70.00 mph (112.65 km/h), as it's been tested by Broughy1322.

2) Speedophile Seashark

The Speedophile Seashark is a Jetski featured in GTA Online. The Seashark has been a part of the game since the launch of the game. The Jetski can be purchased from DockTease for a price of $16,899. The Speedophile Seashark is based on the Sea Doo RXT. The top speed of the Seashark in GTA Online is 67.00 mph (107.83 km/h), as it's been tested by Broughy1322.

1) Shitzu Longfin

Also Read

The Shitzu Longfin is a speedboat featured in GTA Online, which was added to the game during the 1.52 Cayo Perico Heist update on December 15, 2020. The Longfin can be purchased in GTA Online from DockTease for a hefty price of $2,125,000. The vehicle is based on the Magnum 44' luxury speed boat. The top speed of the Longfin in GTA Online is 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), as it's been tested by Broughy1322.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu