Weaponized Dinghy now available for purchase in GTA Online, Dinka Verus free until March 3rd

GTA Online's Freemode has seen a fair share of fights over air and land. However, there is a significant dearth of firepower over the sea as most players would much rather jump into their Toreador or Stormberg to wage war underwater.

Now, the Weaponized Dinghy is here to change all that talk and bring war to the open seas in GTA Online.

While boats aren't exactly the most popular vehicles in the game, the number of weapons on the Weaponized Dinghy might appeal to a lot of players.

The Weaponized Dinghy and the Dinka Verus in GTA Online

The official Warstock Cache & Carry description of the Weaponized Dinghy reads:

"Looking to mount an amphibious assault on a country's militarized border or defend your humble seaside home? With a .50 cal gun at the front, this little dinghy will send a clear message to trespassers. Bullets and inflatables, do they really go together? You tell us!"

The Weaponized Dinghy is available for purchase from Warstock Cache and Carry for a massive price tag of $1,850,000.

Beginners and players who just found their footing in GTA Online should stay clear of the Weaponized Dinghy. It is very much a novelty purchase and is not something that players need in their loadout for missions or heists. It is, for all intents and purposes, an indulgent buy that adds a little more than just an extra option in the sea.

On top of the new vehicle, the Dinka Verus is still available free of cost from Warstock Cache and Carry until March 3rd.

To cop the brand-new ATV in GTA Online, players can simply head to Warstock Cache and Carry and order one.