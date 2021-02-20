Cecil Hotel in GTA 5: Significance, Easter eggs, myths, and more

The Cecil Hotel is a real-life location that has sparked many topics of discussion regarding myths and Easter eggs in GTA 5.

Although it has been rebranded as "Stay on Main," most people will know the hotel as the infamous Cecil Hotel, a place well-documented for its suspicious murders and suicides. It even has its own Wikipedia page, including a timeline. Real-life serial killers like Richard Ramirez were known to sleep in the Cecil Hotel, making it the perfect place for a game infamous for crimes to draw inspiration from.

It's not literally called the Cecil Hotel in GTA 5; instead, it's known as the Templar Hotel. More specifically, it's the southern Templar Hotel building that resembles the infamous Cecil Hotel.

Fans often wonder if there are myths concerning the same building in GTA 5, but it should be noted that none of these GTA 5 myths are real.

The Cecil Hotel in GTA 5: Myths & more

Before one can understand the GTA 5 equivalent of the Cecil Hotel, it's best to understand why fans are enamored with the Cecil Hotel.

The hotel was originally designed as a great tourist spot with an opulent design (costing well over $2.5M in investments back in 1924, which would be well over $30M today). Unfortunately, the Great Depression happened and, over time, the Cecil Hotel would become less and less wealthy.

Eventually, life at the Cecil Hotel changed more and more as it became more synonymous with death. It even became known as "The Suicide," given how frequent suicides were at the Cecil Hotel. That's not even getting to how common murders were, either, with the Elisa Lam mystery being one of the most famous ones in recent years.

GTA 5's Cecil Hotel

The GTA 5 version of the Cecil Hotel, known as Templar Hotel, also features a water tower and a similar design to the original location. This makes sense, as the Cecil Hotel was located in LA, and GTA 5's map is based on several important LA landmarks.

Just as there are several films and Netflix documentaries based on the Cecil Hotel, GTA 5 fans wonder if there are myths to uncover at the Templar Hotel.

By now, it should be apparent that there isn't anything there. Players cannot enter the hotel; there are no storyline events here and no special NPCs of any kind. However, some fans theorize that Leonora Johnson might have resided there, as she is also a tragic character who was untimely killed.

Black Dahlia, also known by her real name Elizabeth Short, was the inspiration for Leonora Johnson. Black Dahlia was murdered in LA, but it wasn't in connection to the Cecil Hotel, so it would be a stretch to assume that Leonora Johnson was murdered in the GTA 5 equivalent of the infamous hotel.

Considering there is nothing the player can do with the water tower at the GTA 5 hotel, it's implausible for anything to be hidden there. Players can still come up with myths, but as it stands, the GTA 5 Templar Hotel is just a minor building paying some homage to the infamous Cecil Hotel.

Myths and easter eggs

As previously stated, the Templar Hotel is just a building. There are no proven myths or Easter eggs associated with it, let alone those reminiscent of the infamous Cecil Hotel within GTA 5.

There are plenty of myths and Easter eggs in GTA 5 but sadly, the Cecil Hotel is not among them.