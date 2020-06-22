GTA 5: All Letter Scraps locations in the game

A total of 50 Letter scraps can be found across the map in GTA 5.

These are the locations of all the Letter Scraps in the game.

"A Starlet in Vinewood" is unlocked after collecting all 25 Letter Scraps

Collectibles have always been a part of the GTA experience ever since the first game. In fact, they have been a major part of gaming as a whole.

Collectibles are required to complete the game 100 percent, and GTA 5 is rich with plenty of collectibles. One such collectible in the game is the Letter Scraps that are spread across the map.

Collecting all the Letter Scraps will uncover the mystery behind the murder of famous actress Leonora Johnson. These can be collected by any of the three protagonists. Upon collecting all 50 Letter Scraps, players can complete the 'A Starlet in Vinewood' side mission as Franklin.

These Letter Scraps appear as shiny white material on the surface, and the sound of paper flapping in the wind can be heard when near one. This hint can be extremely useful to find the Letter Scraps. Chop can also help in finding these collectibles when near one.

Letter Scrap in GTA 5

GTA 5: All Letter Scraps locations

GTA 5 All Letter Scraps Locations on Map

Hawick Skate Park Abandoned Mine in Great Chaparral Public Toilet at Procopio Truck Stop Dignity Village Paleto Bay Beeker's Garage Paleto Bay Paleto Bay Sawmill Mount Chilliad Tramway Chilliad Mountain State Wilderness Raton Canyon Alamo Sea Gailee Grapeseed Mount Gordo Sandy Shores Abandoned Motel Sandy Shores Airfield Harmony- Stoner Cement Works Great Chaparral- Hill Valley Church Zancudo River Lago Zancudo Great Chaparral Redwoods Lights Track San Chianski Mountain Pacific Ocean Vinewood Hills on to the of the "I" Lake Vinewood Estates Vinewood Hills Tongva Valley Pacific Bluffs Pacific Bluffs Country Club Pacific Blffs Cemetery Backlot City Del Perro Pier Vespucci Beach Vespucci Canals Burton BBQ Alta East Vinewood, stands of Racetrack Los Santos River, South La Mesa, Vespucci Blvd Murrieta Oil Field Terminal- Buccaneer Way Cypress Flats Elysian Island Davis Davis Megal Mall Los Santos International Airport Pacific Ocean, south of NOOSE headquarters Los Santos International Airport, Sightings Bar Pillbox Hill, Mile High Club