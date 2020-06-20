GTA 5 Infinity Killer: All you need to know

GTA 5 has many myths and urban legends, and one of them is the Infinity Murders case.

Many clues regarding the Infinity Killer can be found in and around the suspect's house.

The mystery behind the location of the bodies left by the Infinity Murders (Image: YouTube)

GTA 5 has many myths and legends, including the legend of the killer behind the Infinity Murders. Merle Abrahams is known to GTA 5 players as the serial killer who killed eight people and buried them somewhere in San Andreas.

The interesting part about Merle Abrahams is that he has not appeared in the game even once. His existence is known to GTA 5 players only because he is mentioned many times throughout the game. Very little is known about his background.

He is better known as the Infinity Killer due to his obsession with the number 8 and the infinity symbol. He was of the opinion that the number 8 is just infinity turned towards the side. This psychotic phase of his led him to kill eight male joggers and hence they were collectively referred to as the "Infinity Murders". The bodies of these persons were never found, and are believed to be buried at different places in San Andreas.

The police did catch Merle Abrahams, but he never admitted that he was the murderer, although he did confess his attraction towards the number 8. He died in jail in 2004, awaiting his trial for the murders.

The mystery of the Infinity Murders in GTA 5

There are a few clues revolving around the Infinity Murders, and GTA 5 players can drive down to Merle Abraham’s long forgotten and half-burnt house to uncover the mystery. Given below are few of the clues:

· The player can see two phrases, ‘There will be 8’ and ‘8 is just infinity stood up’, written on the wall in black ink, showing his obsession with 8 and forecasting the murders that he would apparently commit.

The poem inscribed on the rock (Image: Tech-Sage)

· A few paces from the house is a big rock, which has a poem inscribed on it, along with the number 8 written multiple times. It is believed that Merle Abraham wrote it.

The clue found in Bolingbroke Penitentiary (Image: Reddit)

· One of the most obscure clues that can be found in GTA 5 regarding this mystery is inside the Bolingbroke Penitentiary. Merle Abrahams apparently wrote the phrase: ‘Where water meets land and fire once spewed forth, there the infinite 8 shall stay until I return’. Next to this statement is a small map that leads to the islands, which is located north of Mount Chiliad.