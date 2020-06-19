GTA: Online: List of glitches still in the game
- While GTA: Online's makers have fixed many glitches, many remain to be patched even today.
- The craftiest of players can use these glitches to their advantage.
GTA: Online is without doubt one of the best online multiplayer games ever. It allows for players to engage in a number of activities, ranging from heists to Mad Max-style vehicular warfare (Arena War).
The game is an astounding achievement in game development, given the scale of GTA: Online, and the number of things it manages to get right. However, much for the same reasons, it is a given that a few glitches in the game will slip through the cracks.
However, this isn't necessarily negative for players, as the craftiest ones in GTA: Online have for years exploited glitches to their advantage.
The r/gtaglitches subreddit regularly posts a list of GTA: Online glitches that haven't been patched yet. With that in mind, let's take a look at glitches in the game that are yet to be fixed.
Glitches that haven't been patched as of June 2020 in GTA: Online
Reddit user u/Najmul190 recently posted a list of all glitches that are still active in the game. You can read some of these in the list below. (Link to the reddit post)
Money and RP Glitches
- Facility Heist Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- 3 Card Poker Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Solo
- Slight RP Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Gold Glitch 2.0 - PS4, Xbox, PC - Non-Solo
- SP To MP - Expensive - PS4-Solo
- Money Making Guide - PS4, Xbox, PC - Non-Solo
- Facility Duplication Glitch - PC - Solo
- AFK Money Job - PS4 - Non-Solo
- Guide To Duping - All Platforms
- Re-supplying MC/Bunker Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Replay Heist Glitch - All Platforms - Non-Solo
- $500,000 Per Hour Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Solo
Player-based Glitches
- Illuminated Flashing T-Shirt Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Semi-Solo
- No Wanted Level Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Coloured Duffel Bag Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Paramedic + Noose Outfit Glitch - PS4 - Non-Solo
- Godmode Helicopter Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Solo
- Topless Character Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Free Appearance Change - PS4, Xbox - Solo
- Invisible Arms Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- T-Shirt Over Bodysuit Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Special Cars To Friends Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Non-Solo
- RP Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Solo
- Make It Rain Action Without Losing Money - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo