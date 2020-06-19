GTA Online: How to get Shitzu Hakuchou for free

Rockstar Games is rewarding their loyal players by giving free vehicles and bonuses in weekly updates.

You can buy the Shitzu from Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in the game.

Shitzou Hakuchou

GTA fans all around the world let out a collective sigh when Rockstar unveiled their plans to release GTA V on PS5 instead of revealing details about GTA VI.

The PS5 Reveal Event was a giant success for Sony as they revealed several new titles that were going to be available for the console later next year, and some on launch. When Rockstar unveiled GTA V as a title for PS5 in 2021, players had mixed reactions.

However, Rockstar Games showed that they value their most loyal players on the current-gen consoles by offering up huge bonuses for them. PlayStation Plus members will now receive $1,000,000 every month until the game launches on PS5 in 2021.

GTA: Online receives weekly updates every Thursday and rewards the players with great in-game discounts, double RP events, and more.

Also Read: Free Vehicles in GTA: Online

Shitzu Hakuchou is Available in GTA Online for Free

(picture credits: videogame yearbook)

The Shitzu Hakuchou is a sports bike available in GTA: Online on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in the game.

"This super-fast sports bike can take you from zero to permanent vegetative state in under two and a half seconds. It's not a question of if this bike will kill you, but when, so pay up, and live dangerously"

Advertisement

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

You can purchase the bike by following these steps:

1) Pull up your in-game phone

2) Go the Internet

3) Look for Southern San Andreas Super Autos

4) Sort by Price

5) Look for the Shitzu Hakuchou available for $0.

There are 3 other vehicles that are available for free. There is no confirmation whether this is a limited time discount or not, so be sure to grab your free bike as soon as you can.

Also Read: GTA Online June 18 Update Details