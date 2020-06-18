GTA 5 June 18 Weekly Update leaked: New Podium car, double RP events and vehicle discounts
- The Weekly Update offers vehicle discounts and double RP events in GTA Online.
- The Podium Car for this week will be the R88, an open-wheel supercar by Ocelot.
Rockstar Games, in an effort to retain their existing player base and bring in new players on GTA Online, introduces a Weekly Update every Thursday.
The Weekly Update brings a new Podium Car for the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel Spin. It also brings along several vehicle discounts and double RP Events.
Rockstar avoids introducing any new vehicles during these updates as the game already has a pretty vast collection of vehicles. GTA Online instead offers discounts on existing vehicles.
The June 18 Weekly Update will drop in just a few hours. However, Reddit user u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit has already come up with a leak for this week's update. Reddit users on r/gtaononline have been right with most of their leaks.
GTA Online June 18 Weekly Update Details
New Content:
- Podium Car: R88
- Declasse Vamos Time Attack
New Contacts:
- Wendy
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- VIP Work
- VIP Challenges
- Open Wheel Races
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Parachuting
Discounted Content:
- Stromberg, $1,556,750
- Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240
- Flash GT, $1,005,000
- Raptor, Free
- Itali GTB, $713,400
- Skoda Octavia, $851,300
- Nemesis, Free
- Hakouchou, Free
- Hot Rod Blazer, Free
- Offices, 40% Discount
- Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Power Staiton, Par Time of 01:26.80
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul Park, Par Tiime of 01:10.00
(source: reddit post link)
The Podium Car for this week will be the R88, an open-wheel supercar by Ocelot (fictional car manufacturer in GTA).
The description for the R88 reads:
"We could just keep saying 'ultra' and 'turbo' over and over but even these hardcore buzzwords can't do the Ocelot R88 justice. Instead, simply look at it. Look. Look again. Did you look? Then what are you waiting for?" -Legendary Motorsport
Published 18 Jun 2020, 15:24 IST