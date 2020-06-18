×
GTA 5 June 18 Weekly Update leaked: New Podium car, double RP events and vehicle discounts

  • The Weekly Update offers vehicle discounts and double RP events in GTA Online.
  • The Podium Car for this week will be the R88, an open-wheel supercar by Ocelot.
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 15:24 IST
Ocelot R88 is the Podium Car this week (picture credits: realsport01)
Rockstar Games, in an effort to retain their existing player base and bring in new players on GTA Online, introduces a Weekly Update every Thursday.

The Weekly Update brings a new Podium Car for the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel Spin. It also brings along several vehicle discounts and double RP Events.

Also Read: What time do the Weekly Updates for GTA Online drop?

Rockstar avoids introducing any new vehicles during these updates as the game already has a pretty vast collection of vehicles. GTA Online instead offers discounts on existing vehicles.

The June 18 Weekly Update will drop in just a few hours. However, Reddit user u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit has already come up with a leak for this week's update. Reddit users on r/gtaononline have been right with most of their leaks.

GTA 5

Also Read: How Much Money Has GTA 5 Made to Date?

GTA Online June 18 Weekly Update Details

New Content:

  • Podium Car: R88
  • Declasse Vamos Time Attack

New Contacts:

  • Wendy

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • VIP Work
  • VIP Challenges
  • Open Wheel Races

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Parachuting

Discounted Content:

  • Stromberg, $1,556,750
  • Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240
  • Flash GT, $1,005,000
  • Raptor, Free
  • Itali GTB, $713,400
  • Skoda Octavia, $851,300
  • Nemesis, Free
  • Hakouchou, Free
  • Hot Rod Blazer, Free
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

(source: reddit post link)

Ocelot R88
Ocelot R88

The Podium Car for this week will be the R88, an open-wheel supercar by Ocelot (fictional car manufacturer in GTA).

The description for the R88 reads:

"We could just keep saying 'ultra' and 'turbo' over and over but even these hardcore buzzwords can't do the Ocelot R88 justice. Instead, simply look at it. Look. Look again. Did you look? Then what are you waiting for?" -Legendary Motorsport

Also Read: Denise in GTA 5: Character Trivia

Published 18 Jun 2020, 15:24 IST
GTA
