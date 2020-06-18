GTA Online: What time does the game update?

GTA Online has managed to retain a major portion of its player base by dropping Weekly Updates every Thursday.

These Weekly Updates bring in vehicle discounts, podium car, property discounts and Double RP events.

(picture credits: realsport101)

GTA Online is a freakishly addictive Online experience. Rockstar releasing it as a free expansion for GTA 5 is one of the reasons why people love the franchise.

The game sees weekly updates that bring in new vehicle discounts, clothing, Podium Cars, and Property discounts. The weekly update is a great way to keep the players engaged by providing them with an incentive to play the game week in and week out.

The game came out nearly 5 years ago, and Rockstar has managed to not only retain a large portion of their initial player base but also grow it exponentially. The game remains fresh with multiple content updates such as the Doomsday Heist and Arena War.

What time does GTA Online update every week?

GTA Online: Diamond Casino Resort update

Unlike other online experiences of today like Fortnite and Apex Legends, GTA does not follow the 'Season' format for its games.

While games like Fortnite drop a huge amount of content with every new Season and Chapter, GTA Online prefers to give small updates to their existing game every week.

These updates do not hugely change the game.They offer enough new variations and discount on existing content in the game, and rewards their most loyal players.

A rewarding online experience is always appreciated by the gaming community as they spend countless hours into the game. The Weekly Update is a great way to keep players coming back every week.

The game sees a weekly update at 2 AM PST every Thursday.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the Weekly Update on Rockstar Newswire. The site is updated around the same time on Thursday every week regarding the update.

More often than not, crafty Reddit users will tend to leak the weekly update before the official announcements. Following the r/gtaonline subreddit is essential for success in GTA Online.