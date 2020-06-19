GTA Online: How to get free vehicles in the game

Rockstar drops a weekly update every Thursday for GTA: Online and it includes vehicle discounts and double RP events.

Some cars can be bought for free from the San Andreas Super Autos website in the game.

(picture credits: LTL cat)

The Sony PS5 Reveal Event kicked off with the Rockstar logo splashed across the screen, last weekend. The gaming community lost its collective mind. However, fans were left both confused and stunned when they heard the familiar voice of Michael De Santa from GTA V.

The trailer was for GTA V that will be released on the PS5 in 2021. Rockstar confirmed that the game will be 'Expanded and Enhanced' for the PS5.

Perhaps, this means we could finally be getting the single-player expansion fans have been clamouring for since the release of the game back in 2013. However, Rockstar are rewarding the GTA players on PS4 with a $1,000,000 bonus every month until the release of the game.

The June 18 update brought in, not only discounts but 4 free vehicles that you can get in the game. This doesn't look to be a limited time sale, but it's advisable to cop the vehicles as soon as you can.

How to Get 4 Free Vehicles in GTA: Online

The BF Raptor is available for free

You can get free vehicles by going to the San Andreas Super Auto website in the game, and sorting the list by Price.

There are a total of 4 free vehicles in the game as of now, namely:

The BF Raptor

Shitzu Hakuchou

Principe Nemesis

and Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

These are all great vehicles, with some worth north of $500,000. This is great for anybody who is looking to class their garage up with some flashy new vehicles for no cost at all.

