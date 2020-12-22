To move up in the world of GTA Online, completing a few heists and doing a bunch of contact missions isn't going to cut it. To truly be considered among the top-tier of GTA Online, players must take the next step by becoming a VIP in Freemode and complete objectives that make extra bank.

Not only will players be able to earn extra Cash, but they'll also be able to gain some valuable RP in the process. Becoming a VIP is different from being a CEO, as it requires buying an office for starters.

To become a VIP in GTA Online, players need not spend any money, but a minimum of $1 million is required in the player's bank account to register as one.

How to do VIP work in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

As state earlier, players will need capital of $1 million in their bank account. This is the minimum requirement.

These steps need to then be followed as a VIP, and to register a new organization in Freemode.

Note: Players must be in Freemode in order to register themselves as VIP.

Open the Interaction Menu Scroll down to the bottom to find 'SecuroServ' Register as VIP and name your organization

While naming your organization, players must ensure that the name doesn't clash with any other in the same session. A small fee is required to rename one's organization in GTA Online's Freemode.

Once registered as VIP, the player can enlist the help of bodyguards (on a salary) to help them complete a bunch of VIP work in GTA Online's Freemode.

Note:

VIP statuses last for 4 hours of Freemode play. Time spent in jobs or heists do not decrease the VIP timer. Once the 4 hours are up, there's a 12 hour cooldown period until the player can be a VIP again.

There can be a maximum of 6 VIPs in a session at any time. If a player joins a session with 6 VIPs already active, they'll be given the chance to suspend their VIP status.

To begin doing VIP work; simply open the Interaction Menu again, then under SecuroServ, select VIP/CEO Work and begin doing any of the missions available.

Examples of VIP work in GTA Online Freemode: