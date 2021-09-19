Police station locations in GTA 5: All you need to know

The GTA games are based on criminals and their illegal activities. The police are their natural enemy, and the protagonists do their best to avoid them whenever possible.

Thus, GTA players who wish to avoid attracting the authorities should learn everything there is to know about them. Police stations in GTA 5 have various functions. They contain police vehicles, and they also act as a respawn point for players who get busted.

There are 11 police stations in GTA 5, spread around San Andreas. This article explores these locations and provides a brief overview of police stations in general.

Everything GTA 5 players must know about the available police stations

Here is a list of all the police stations in GTA 5:

Beaver Bush Ranger Station - Found at Baytree Canyon Road and Marlowe Drive, Vinewood Hills, Los Santos County.

Davis Sherriff's Station - Found at Innocence Boulevard, Davis, Los Santos.

Del Perro Police Station - Found at Del Perro Pier, Del Perro, Los Santos.

La Mesa Police Station - Found at Popular Street, La Mesa, Los Santos.

Mission Row Police Station - Found at Mission Row, Los Santos.

Paleto Bay Sherriff's Office - Found at Paleto Boulevard, Paleto Bay, Blaine County.

Rockford Hills Police Station - Found at Eastbourne Way and Abe Milton Parkway, Rockford Hills, Los Santos.

Sandy Shores Sherriff's Station - Found at Alhambra Drive, Sandy Shores, Blaine County.

Vespucci Beach Police Station - Found at Vespucci Beach, Los Santos.

Vespucci Police Station - Found at San Andreas Avenue, South Rockford Drive, and Vespucci Boulevard, Vespucci, Los Santos.

Vinewood Police Station - Found at Downtown Vinewood, Los Santos.

The Mission Row Police Station is the largest in GTA 5 and the most important one in Los Santos. It is the only station accessible to the player and the first and only one in the HD Universe to allow this.

It is also the only in-game police station where female police officers will spawn. Currently, it is not possible to access the interior in GTA Online outside of missions.

Getting busted in GTA 5 is not as bad as the previous games. Players don't get stripped of all their weapons except the one at hand. However, they will find that their body armor and ammo have been confiscated. Carbine Rifles and Nightsticks will always be taken away after arrest.

