GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for May 26, 2022

GTA Online has entered the last week of May 2022, and with this weekly update, the prize and podium vehicles have been revealed. This week features two quite unique and distinct vehicles that are something that fans might not have expected.

Industry insider Tez2 had pointed out earlier that the Bravado Youga Classic and Ubermacht Revolter had been added to the prize and podium vehicle pool.

Prize and Podium rides revealed in GTA Online, May 26, 2022

The Diamond Casino podium showcases the Ubermacht Revolter this week. Fans will have to try their luck at the lucky wheel for seven days if they want this car. It is a 4-door luxury sports sedan based on the Cadillac Escala Concept.

The Slamtruck at the Los Santos Car Meet has the Bravado Youga Classic on this this week. Car fanatics and gearheads will need to finish in the top 5 spots at LS Car Meet Series Races for two days in a row.

Ubermacht Revolter

The Ubermacht Revolter was added to GTA Online via the Doomsday Heist DLC in 2018. It takes its styling cues from the Cadillac Escala Concept and to be honest, it's almost an exact replica. Rockstar decided to place this large 4-door luxury car in the sports car class for some reason. Sports cars are generally small and zippy, which are the two things that the Revolter is definitely not.

The Revolter's top speed is an unimpressive 115.5 mph, which places it in the bottom half of the sports car class. The lap time of 1:04.198, however, saves a little face and places it at number 32 out of 90 sports cars. The car can be equipped with machine guns in the front but does not allow armor plates like the Imani-Tech cars. The car costs a whopping $1.6 million at Legendary Motorsport in the game.

Bravado Youga Classic

The Bravado Youga Classic is a 4-passenger full-size van in GTA Online that was added via the Bikers DLC in 2016. The Youga Classic was inspired by the 1969-74 Ford Econoline cargo van. As far as looks go, the van looks very stylish and pays homage to Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine if the Surf's Up livery is equipped. Similarly, the van can be made to resemble the one from the A-Team TV show if the Red Slash Stripe livery is equipped.

With a top speed of 91 mph and a lap time of 1:30.056, it is clear that the Youga Classic isn't for racing. It is more of a fun vehicle to take to car meets and hang out with friends in GTA Online.

