How to do Car Meet Races in GTA Online

GTA Online players should learn how to do Car Meet Races if they want cool rewards.

Car Meet Races were introduced back in the Los Santos Tuners update. Users can test their driving skills by competing in various street races. However, they first need to acquire membership if they want to enter. They also need to know how the entire process works, which isn't too complicated.

Car Meet Races are a decent way to make some money. They can also gain gamers some reputation points. The LS Car Meet uses a very special one, along with its own rewards system. GTA Online fans should definitely give it a try if they are into street racing.

Here is how GTA Online players can start the Car Meet Races

There are three different types of Car Meet Races in GTA Online. Players can either join Sprints, Pursuits, or Street Races. This is a great way to earn LS Car Meet reputation, which unlocks various goods.

Here is how GTA Online users can get access to these races.

Buy membership in the LS Car Meet

As the name suggests, Car Meet Races are only available at the LS Car Meet. GTA Online gamers should head over to Cypress Flats and find a warehouse with multiple floors and colorful graffiti. To become a member, they must pay a $50,000 fee.

The LS Car Meet has several useful features, but the most important is Car Meet Reputation. Players can progress through this rewards system to unlock new items, such as custom parts and clothes. The best way to do this is through the Car Meet Races, of which there are plenty.

How to unlock each race

The Los Santos Tuners update added several new Car Meet Races, each playing very differently. GTA Online users can unlock them using the following methods:

Sprints : Simply open up the Interaction Menu at the LS Car Meet

: Simply open up the Interaction Menu at the LS Car Meet Pursuits : Once the player is at Level 5 in their Car Meet Reputation, they can find these races via the map icons

: Once the player is at Level 5 in their Car Meet Reputation, they can find these races via the map icons Street Races: Similar to the above, gamers can also find these races on the map

Alternatively, users can also the Organizer at the LS Car Meet. They can often be found just outside the building. Players can also view the GTA Online leaderboards for the current rankings.

Sprint races only require membership, meaning gamers can get started right away. It shouldn't be long before they reach Level 5 in their Car Meet Reputation. Afterward, they can find a race they prefer and stick to it.

There's still time to earn double the reputation points

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

GTA Online players still have a few days to double their reputation points in Car Meet Races. The Contract update is fast approaching, so racing enthusiasts better take advantage while they can. This offer applies to all three Car Meet Races.

Gamers can still trick out their rides with the LS Car Meet reward system. All they have to do is unlock them through reputation points.

