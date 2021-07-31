A list of all the Street Race Series in GTA Online

GTA Online players can take the scenic route with all the new Street Race Series; there's a total of seven action-packed courses.

With the release of the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA Online servers have been very busy. Thanks to the new batch of sports cars, players can take it to the streets at break-neck pace. High-speed races allow a greater balance of risk and reward. It's a great way to show off in style.

The new Street Race Series makes good use of the Los Santos map. Due to the relatively short time it takes, it's a fun mode in Los Santos Tuners. GTA Online players can race against two-to-eight players in the Street Race Series. Each course has a specific amount of laps that need to be completed.

Street Race Series in GTA Online - here is how it works

With the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA Online players can access the Street Race Series in multiple ways. One common method is using the Race Organizer in the LS Car Meet. GTA Online players can also search under Jobs, use the pause menu, or find a corona on the map.

Bets can also be placed in Los Santos Tuners. GTA Online players can make a decent amount of money in a short time, especially if they win the race. Los Santos Tuners is all about the need for speed. With cold hard cash, players should customize their cars for the best results.

GTA Online players can take shortcuts in the Street Race Series

GTA Online players can also use shortcuts in the Street Race Series. During the race, yellow dots will be found on the mini-map. This indicates where the player is supposed to go. However, there are faded dots which give away shortcuts.

The shortcuts in Los Santos Tuners are somewhat difficult to navigate. Most of them are hidden in plain sight, which requires sharp turns and handling. However, GTA Online players can take advantage of this in the Street Race Series. These shortcuts can make or break someone's lead.

Without further ado, here are all the tracks from the Street Race Series.

Back at the Rancho

Street Race - Back at the Rancho (Image via Reiji, YouTube)

As the name suggests, this particular race takes place in the Rancho neighborhood. While it's a poorer area with a high crime rate, the alleyways provide neat shortcuts.

However, they only provide a small amount of space, so players better get there before their opponents do. The Street Race Series is all about figuring out the map layout, so practice makes perfect.

Beachfront Runner

Street Race - Beachfront Runner (Image via Reiji, YouTube)

Despite the name, the players will only briefly stop by the beach here at Del Perro. Most of the race is within residential and commercial districts. Among the Street Race Series, this one is perfect for the mid-afternoon drive.

Even with the laidback ocean waves, this is still a high-pressure race. Luckily, there is a shortcut near one of the plazas. It will cut right through a good chunk of the map, giving the players a much-needed lead.

Country Pursuits

Street Race - Country Pursuits (Image via Reiji, YouTube)

Unlike most of the Street Race Series, this one isn't native to the Los Santos area. Blaine County gets a little bit of love in this countryside race. Paleto Bay serves as the main location, with a mountainous forest in the background.

GTA Online players will drive through a small rural town, alongside a few industrial warehouses and railroads. Drifting at just the right moment is key to success in the Street Race Series.

High Society

Street Race - High Society (Image via Reiji, YouTube)

Los Santos Tuners brings high velocity races to Rockford Hills. It's a visually stunning course at night. Brightly lit windows and street lights contrast the surrounding darkness.

Players will have to get used to going uphill, so they need to maintain the momentum as long as they can. One of the easy-to-remember shortcuts is through the Los Santos Customs.

Home Street Home

Street Race - Home Street Home (Image via Reiji, YouTube)

This street race takes it back to where it all started in GTA 5. Due to the narrow streets, players will have a harder time getting past other players. Taking shortcuts through the alleyways is essential.

The Business End

Street Race - The Business End (Image via Reiji, YouTube)

This high-class business district provides a good challenge for aggressive drivers. With a fork in the road, narrow pathways, and a few sharp turns, this one can be tricky to complete. At the start of the race, there is a shortcut right through the construction zone.

Up Your Alley

Street Race - Up Your Alley (Image via Reiji, YouTube)

Mission Row is the main location for this street race. It starts off in a long-winded road, before it turns into multiple sharp turns. There are shortcuts through hidden alleys, but there is limited space to move around freely.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod