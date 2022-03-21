All treasure hunt locations for GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA Online is out on next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S), and this has brought in loads of new players. The Expanded and Enhanced version also brought many improvements and changes with it.

Grand Theft Auto Online is a world where users with the most money rule. They have access to the best gear and vehicles in the game. Hence, newbies need all the help they can get as the game might seem too overwhelming at first.

Treasure hunt in GTA Online

Note: The following steps must be completed in a single playthrough. Logging out will reset the progress.

The location is chosen randomly by the game and may not be the same every time (Image via GTA WiKi)

Beginners will receive an email from vanderlinde@eyefind.com. The message will contain a black and white image, and no location will be specified.

They need to find the location on the map, as it holds the key to a very valuable treasure. There are twenty possible sites, and one will be marked by a yellow circle and a question mark.

Once gamers reach this location, they need to search for a note nailed to a tree. The initial search radius is quite wide, but there are audio cues for assistance, so they should listen closely or watch the video above.

Once this clue is uncovered, players will have three new areas marked on the map. These are the clues that will lead them to the treasure.

Clue locations

Corpse on Tongva Hill

The corpse is hidden inside a cave near Tongva Hills (Image via GTA WiKi)

The Tongva Hills clue will be marked on the north-western part of the GTA Online map. Users need to head into the search zone and narrow the radius until they enter a small cave with a corpse inside. The corpse will be wearing only underwear, boots, and mismatched socks.

Blood-stained shovel in Sandy Shores

The bloody shovel is clearly the murder weapon (Image via Sportskeeda)

The location marked near the southern beach of the Alamo Sea holds this clue. Gamers can easily spot the wrecked building near the water as it sticks out like a sore thumb. The shovel will be inside.

Empty gun case in Joad Lane, Grapeseed

Players find an empty gun case, but where is the gun (Image via GTA Guide)

This clue is pretty specific, and users can easily locate it. Joad Lane is located in Grapeseed, situated on the coastline of the Alamo Sea and the southeastern foot of Mount Chiliad.

Treasure chest

A great callback to RDR 2 in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA WiKi)

Once all three clues are found, gamers will see a new area marked on the map. This is where the treasure can be claimed.

After reaching the spot, they can see two more corpses and another shovel. A box labeled Boles Overland Stagecoach Company will also be nearby. Opening it will reveal a new weapon, the Double-Action Revolver.

Headshot challenge

Once the revolver is obtained, an optional mission is unlocked. It is called the headshot challenge, and players need to get 50 headshots on either NPCs, enemies, or other gamers. The video above showcases an easy way to do it, and completion rewards include a whopping $250,000.

