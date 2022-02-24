Beginner's guide to making money in GTA Online: How to earn $840,000 in the game

With the upcoming release of GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, many players may restart their GTA Online careers, while others may start playing it for the first time. Near the beginning of the game, players can earn close to a million dollars by completing some simple side missions.

These aren't very long or repetitive, but rather short and enjoyable. Players who haven't finished them yet can do so at any time and earn up to $840,000. This article guides them on how to do these missions successfully in GTA Online.

GTA Online moneymaking guide for beginners in 2022

Stone Hatchet Challenge (upto $300,000)

Maude Eccles, a GTA 5 Story Mode character who handed Trevor some bounties (Bail Bonds) to catch, will send an email to players and offer similar bounty missions. Players will need to collect five bounties throughout the map. The bounty targets will be chosen at random from a list of 20 potential NPCs.

Players need to incapacitate them and bring them back alive to get the maximum reward of $10,000 per bounty. A dead target will get them half of that. Using a stun gun or shooting the legs is a good way to make them surrender. Players can hear a wind chime-like sound effect when approaching the targets.

Once they're all done, Maude will reveal the location of a treasure where players may locate the Stone Hatchet. To win $250,000, players must kill 25 times using it. Other players and NPCs all count towards the needed kill total.

Double-Action Revolver Challenge (upto $265,000)

While in a session, GTA Online players will receive an email from vanderlinde@eyefind.com. It will be a picture of a location where a treasure is supposedly hidden. It can be one of 20 available locations. Players must visit the region marked on their map to find the exact location where the picture was taken from.

Once they find the mysterious note, there will be three new locations to scout. Here are the clues ($5000 for each) that players must discover at these places:

In a tiny cave beside a creek in the Tongva Hills, a body, dressed only in underpants, boots, and mismatched socks, with a significant head injury.

A bloodied shovel on the beach in Sandy Shores, inside the ruins of a building.

An empty gun case at the foot of a tree on Grapeseed's Joad Lane.

Like bounty targets, players will be notified if they're getting close through a wind chime-like sound. The map will be marked with the random location of a treasure box after discovering all three clues.

Players will find two additional bodies, another shovel, and a case labeled Boles Overland Stagecoach Company when they arrive. The Double-Action Revolver can be found when the case is opened. Players will get $250,000 after getting 50 headshots with the weapon.

Navy Revolver Challenge (upto $275,000)

To get the Navy Revolver and its associated cash rewards, GTA Online players will have to find all the clues themselves and kill the Los Santos Slasher. Here are the clues ($5000 for each) that players need to find to spawn the killer:

At Cherry Pie Farm in Great Chaparral, on a cinderblock piece of a barn wall beneath a light.

A dismembered hand between a tire and some garbage bags just beyond the runway northwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield.

A bloody machete embedded in the wall of a wooden barn in Grapeseed.

A shed door with a bloody handprint behind the main building of Bayview Lodge in Paleto Forest.

The final clue is a van with several bodies inside, which can spawn in 5 different locations:

Near the Braddock Tunnel, near the railroad tracks in Braddock Pass.

Near the You Tool shop, under the highway in the Grand Senora Desert.

Near the Palmer-Taylor Power Station, next to a silo.

In the Lago Zancudo.

In Raton Canyon, near Cassidy Creek.

After finding all the clues, the Slasher will spawn in Blaine County between 7 PM and 5 AM, behind the player. Killing him will earn the player $50,000 and the Navy Revolver. Getting 50 kills with the weapon will grant an additional $200,000 in GTA Online.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan