How to complete Stone Hatchet challenge in GTA Online

GTA Online players love finding new missions and hidden challenges while playing. Hopefully, most fans know that the game has a crossover with another Rockstar Games title, Red Dead Redemption.

One example of this connection between these games is that Online users can unlock the Stone Hatchet with Bounty Hunter missions. Earning this weapon unlocks exclusive content for GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2, including the Stone Hatchet Challenge.

Detailed guide for Stone Hatchet Challenge in GTA Online

Completing this Red Dead Redemption weapon challenge is easier than the Double-Action Revolver 50 Headshot challenge. It only requires gamers to get 25 kills with the Stone Hatchet to earn $250,000. While this sounds too good to be true, it is genuinely that simple.

It is recommended to go to a densely populated area like Del Perro Pier to complete this challenge. Crowds of people make it easy to get 25 kills with this rare melee weapon in almost no time at all.

Players will be notified when the challenge is completed. They are also told to log into Red Dead Redemption 2 to claim the rewards.

Stone Hatchet might be one of the best melee weapons in GTA Online

The Stone Hatchet Challenge is one of the easiest and most enjoyable side challenges. After completing the bounty mission for Maude, users can claim their new Red Dead weapon and start having fun.

Collect new bounty targets for Maude to unlock the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online. Then complete the Kills Challenge for a GTA$250k bonus and to unlock it in RDR2 on PS4 and Xbox One.



There are plenty of good reasons to claim that the Stone Hatchet may be one of the best melee weapons. The first and most obvious might be the $250,000 reward for completing the 25 kills challenge.

Gamers may sometimes forget that challenges like this will also give them RP to help rank up.

The second best reason for fans to use the Stone Hatchet is that it gives players the rage ability that Trevor Phillips has in GTA 5. After striking the first victim with the hatchet, the rage ability is activated, and users become invincible for a short time.

This period is measured by a small bar underneath the map in the corner of the screen. Being invincible in-game is undoubtedly a huge bonus, even if it is only for a few moments.

Going on a hatchet rampage can be a lot of fun, especially with the special ability that players who are wielding it get. But there are some extra fun facts about this weapon that GTA Online fans may not yet know.

As the video shows, gamers can use the Stone Hatchet while on motorbikes. This makes temporary invincibility perfect for storming the bases of enemy NPCs. Fans might also enjoy going on an unstoppable rampage inside a police station.

Finally, it is essential to note that the Stone Hatchet Rage ability does not work in Survival Mode or any Contact Missions. It would make these missions far too easy and much less enjoyable.

