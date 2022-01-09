How to get the Stone Hatchet from Red Dead Redemption in GTA Online

Some players may not yet own this fantastic melee weapon in GTA Online. This is another weapon from Red Dead Redemption that can be obtained by doing simple missions in the game.

GTA Online players will at some point receive a text message from Trevor's friend Maude, asking if they are interested in some bounty hunting work. Players can earn a little money from these missions, but the main prize is the Stone Hatchet.

This article will explain to players how to get the Red Dead Stone Hatchet in GTA Online.

How do GTA Online players earn the Stone Hatchet doing bounty work?

GTA Online players only have to complete five bounty hunter missions for Maude in the game to earn their very own Red Dead Hatchet.

After accepting Maude's work, she will send players an email with a picture of the bounty they must collect. Five bounties are selected randomly from 20 NPCs that will spawn in five locations on the map. The locations are marked with a green circle to show the last known location.

Gamers then have to track down these targets, take them out, capture them, and deliver them to Maude. If players decide to kill the targets, they will receive a $5,000 payout, $25,000 overall. However, bringing the targets back to Maude will earn GTA Online players $10,000 per head. A total of $50,000 is available if the bounties make it back to Maude alive.

It is important to note that when searching the green area for a target, GTA Online players will hear the sound of wind-chimes getting louder the closer they come to their bounty. This is a beneficial location tool.

Claiming the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online

After successfully completing the bounty missions like in the above video, GTA Online players will see a highlighted area with the treasure chest icon. This is similar to when players find a Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online after completing a treasure hunt.

Upon traveling to the highlighted location, the players need to search to find their prize one more time. Fortunately, the wind-chime sound from the bounty missions can be heard and gets louder the closer to the chest the players get.

Once the players collect their new weapon, a notification tells them that they now own the Stone Hatchet. This rare melee weapon comes with an added challenge that players can complete to earn a cash reward and more.

