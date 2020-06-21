GTA 5 Side Missions: How to complete Maude's Missions

GTA 5 has a host of side missions that you need to do in order to complete the game.

Maude's Bail Bonds is one of the side missions that can be completed for a bounty.

(Image Courtesy: just another gamer, youtube)

GTA 5, much like other games of the same genre, gives the player significant freedom to engage in activities outside of the primary story missions. This makes for a far richer experience than just engaging in the main missions.

Side Missions, which are optional non-storyline missions, are a great way to explore the world of GTA 5. One of the several Side Missions that Trevor can do is the Bail Bonds missions, which is given to him by Maude in Sandy Shores.

Maude's missions involve bringing in reprobates to her location for the full price of the bounty, which is $10,000. However, keep in mind that you have to bring these reprobates alive if you want the full $10,000.

Unlike other side missions in GTA 5, Maude's targets do not appear on the map and must be tracked down by using the e-mail she sends regarding the target's location.

How to complete Maude's Bail Bonds Missions in GTA 5

Target 1: Ralph Ostrowski

Location of Ralph Ostrowski in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: IGN Wiki)

Location: Middle of the quarry in Davis Quartz

Ralph Ostrowski is often seen standing alongside two cars at Davis Quartz. You can use a long-range weapon to make him surrender, after which you can easily drive him to Maude.

Target 2: Larry Tupper

Location of Larry Tupper in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: IGN Wiki)

Location: Barnyard South of Victory Motel

This target will not be alone, which means you will need to take out his friends quickly. After doing so, Larry will make a run and you will have to chase him down. You can either shoot his legs or use a stun gun to subdue him. You can then drive him back to Maude's for the reward.

Target 3: Glenn Scoville

Location of Glenn Scoville in GTA 5(Image Courtesy: IGN Wiki GTA 5)

Location: Top of Mount Chiliad

You could take a chopper up to the top of Mount Chiliad to capture Glenn Scoville but it is not recommended. Instead, you can take the sky tram from Paleto Bay to reach the mountaintop.

If Glenn spots you, he will immediately dive off the mountain. It is advisable that you stun him before he makes the dive. However, you can also dive after him and chase him down.

Target 4: Curtis Weaver

Location of Curtis Weaver in GTA 5(Image Courtesy: IGN Wiki GTA 5)

Location: Dignity Village, Paleto Bay

Curtis Weaver will make a run for it as soon as he spots you and might head towards the highway. This often results in him getting hit by a car. If that does not happen, you can chase after him and use the Stun Gun to subdue him and get him to Maude.