GTA Online weekly update for May 26, 2022

The Vespucci Job Remix is a new take on an old game mode (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
Modified May 26, 2022 04:02 PM IST
News

GTA Online's latest weekly update has arrived with a new adversary mode called The Vespucci Job (Remix). There will be 2x cash and RP bonuses on this new job, along with multiple other jobs and adversary modes.

Imani Car Services and Biker Supplies are also heavily discounted this week. However, vehicle discounts seem less than enticing this week around. MC Businesses and warehouses (both vehicle warehouses and special cargo warehouses) are on sale too, which might be worth checking out.

A few MC abilities will be available to players free of cost this week. Read on for a detailed review of what's new this week.

GTA Online launches new adversary mode with 2x bonus

Podium: RevolterPrize Ride: Youga Classic (Top 5 in Car Meet Races, 2 days in row)2x GTA$ & RP on[NEW] - The Vespucci Job (Remix)- Truck Off- Missile Base/Diamond/Bunker Adv Modes- Mobile Operations- VIP Work- MC Work & Contracts- Bodyguard/Associate Salary#GTAOnline https://t.co/QxxpFiTu34

Podium Vehicle

  • Übermacht Revolter (resale value of $369,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Bravado Youga Classic (Top five in Car Meet Races, two days in row)

New Test Track Vehicles

  • Dinka Jester RR
  • Declasse Vamos
  • Vulcar Fagaloa

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

  • Übermacht Sentinel XS

Time Trials

  • Time Trial - Calafia Way
  • HSW Time Trial - Sandy Shores
  • RC Bandito Time Trial - Davis Quartz

Bonus GTA$ and RP

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • The Vespucci Job (Remix)
  • The Vespucci Job
  • Kart Krash
  • Truck Off
  • Missile Base/Diamond/Bunker Adversary Modes
  • Mobile Operations
  • VIP Work
  • MC Work & Contracts
  • Bodyguard/Associate Salary

Discounts

50% Off Biker Supplies30% Off-MC Businesses-Vehicle Warehouses-Special Cargo Warehouses75% Off Imani Phone Services40% Off-Fagaloa ($201,000)30% Off-Caracara ($1,242,500)-Granger 3600LX ($966,000 - $724,500)-Turreted Limo ($1,155,000)-Vamos ($417,200)#GTAOnline

75% off on the following:

  • Imani Phone Services

70% off on the following:

  • Bravado Gauntlet ($430,500)

50% off on the following:

  • Biker Supplies

40% off on the following:

  • Vulcar Fagaloa ($201,000)

30% off on the following:

  • Vapid Caracara ($1,242,500)
  • Declasse Granger 3600LX ($724,500 - $966,000)
  • Benefactor Turreted Limo ($1,155,000)
  • Declasse Vamos ($417,200)
  • MC Businesses
  • Vehicle Warehouses
  • Special Cargo Warehouses

Free MC Abilities

Vice-President

  • Drop Bull Shark Testosterone

Sergeant-at-Arms

  • Drop Ammo
  • Drop Molotov

Enforcer

  • Drop Armor

Will the new job be enough to tide players over?

@TezFunz2 L week https://t.co/04cHNtweUh

As its name implies, the new Adversary Mode is not an entirely new game mode but a 'remix' of the already-existing Vespucci Job. GTA Online players are becoming increasingly agitated at what can be called a continuous streak of boring weekly updates.

The vehicle discounts have been mediocre and seem to be getting worse every week. Meanwhile, the podium and prize ride vehicles haven't been worth acquiring for quite some time. This has led to many players believing that Rockstar is deliberately killing off the game like they've been doing with Red Dead Online.

Whether this is true or not is up for debate for fans of the massively popular multiplayer game. However, most players have reacted negatively to the last few updates, and the trend hasn't changed yet.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
