A full list of GTA Online vehicles for the Career Builder

GTA Online players trying out the Career Builder should consider what vehicles they get.

This exclusive feature belongs to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players. Career Builder mode can be used for newer and older players who want a fresh start. They will be given a choice of four different careers, along with $4,000,000.

Of course, GTA Online players will also need a new ride. While there are free vehicles in the game, only a few of them are particularly good. Players should consider at least one car from the Career Builder mode. However, vehicle selection is determined by the route they take.

Career Builder offers multiple vehicles for GTA Online players, but they need to spend wisely

GTA Online players only have a few million to spend. However, most of it will go into businesses and upgrades. Players might only be able to buy a single car. Here's a full list of available vehicles for each career setup.

Full list of vehicles for the Executive setup

CEOs will tower over public lobbies with their Executive Offices. GTA Online players will live a life of luxury with this career path.

Below are the cheapest vehicles for the Executive setup, within the $750,000 range:

Benefactor Schafter V12 - $116,000

- $116,000 Bravado Rumpo Custom - $130,000

- $130,000 Dewbauchee Massacro - $275,000

- $275,000 Pegassi Monroe - $490,000

- $490,000 Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored) - $513,000

- $513,000 Imponte Nightshade - $585,000

- $585,000 Grotti Bestia GTS - $610,000

- $610,000 Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250

- $698,250 Grotti Turismo Classic - $705,000

- $705,000 Pegassi Zentorno - $725,000

Meanwhile, these are the most expensive vehicles, with some of them reaching a million dollars:

Ocelot Penetrator - $880,000

- $880,000 Enus Windsor Drop - $900,000

- $900,000 Western Rampant Rocket - $925,000

- $925,000 Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - $976,000

- $976,000 Declasse Mamba - $995,000

- $995,000 Principe Lectro - $997,500

- $997,500 Ocelot Ardent - $1,150,000

- $1,150,000 HVY Nightshark - $1,245,000

- $1,245,000 LCC Sanctus - $1,995,000

Again, players have to think carefully about their vehicle choices here. CEOs will make a lot of money, so they need to look the part.

Full list of vehicles for the Gunrunner setup

GTA Online players will feel much safer in their underground bunkers. With so many explosive weapons and vehicles these days, they need to develop their own. Combat advantage is crucial in the world of GTA Online

Here are all the vehicles that cost less than $750,000:

Vapid Bobcat XL - $23,000

- $23,000 Bravado Bison - $30,000

- $30,000 Vapid Sadler - $35,000

- $35,000 Declasse Tampa - $375,000

- $375,000 Pegassi Monroe - $490,000

- $490,000 HVY Barracks - $450,000

- $450,000 Grotti Bestia GTS - $610,000

- $610,000 Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250

- $698,250 Grotti Turismo Classic - $705,000

- $705,000 Pegassi Zentorno - $725,000

In the meantime, these are the vehicles within the million dollar range:

Ocelot Penetrator - $880,000

- $880,000 Pegassi Infernus Classic - $915,000

- $915,000 Western Rampant Rocket - $925,000

- $925,000 Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - $976,000

- $976,000 Declasse Mamba - $995,000

- $995,000 Principe Lectro - $997,500

- $997,500 BF Dune FAV - $1,130,500

- $1,130,500 Ocelot Ardent - $1,150,000

- $1,150,000 HVY Nightshark - $1,245,000

- $1,245,000 Karin Technical Custom - $1,406,000

- $1,406,000 Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer - $1,862,000

- $1,862,000 LCC Sanctus - $1,995,000

Gunrunners mainly focus on military-grade vehicles, which is reflected in this selection. Some of them are also ridiculously cheap by GTA Online standards.

Full list of vehicles for the Nightclub Owner setup

Nightclub Owners can be the life of the party in Los Santos. This criminal enterprise will take players to the darker side of the celebrity lifestyle. All the hottest stars will be at the clubs tonight.

These are the cheapest vehicles for the Nighclub setup in GTA Online:

Dundreary Stretch - $30,000

- $30,000 Maibatsu Mule Custom - $95,760

- $95,760 Albany Virgo - $195,000

- $195,000 MTL Pounder Custom - $320,530

- $320,530 Declasse Tornado Custom - $405,000

- $405,000 Pegassi Monroe - $490,000

- $490,000 Grotti Bestia GTS - $610,000

- $610,000 Mammoth Patriot Stretch - $611,800

- $611,800 Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250

Unlike most career paths, there is only a single vehicle worth over a million dollars, as seen below:

Benefactor Terrorbyte - $1,375,000

Of course, the Terrorbyte is a must-have for any Nightclub Owners. This is the only way to access Client Jobs in GTA Online. Players can also upgrade their Opressor Mk II with a Specialized Workshop.

It should be mentioned that Nightclub Owners will get a free Vapid Speedo Custom, which can be found in the garage.

Full list of vehicles for the Biker setup

MC Club Presidents can do a lot of damage in GTA Online. All they need is a ragtag crew of rebel outlaws.

Here are the vehicles below the $750,000 range:

Nagasaki Street Blazer - $81,000

- $81,000 Western Nightblade - $100,000

- $100,000 Pegassi Vortex - $356,000

- $356,000 Shitzu Defiler - $412,000

- $412,000 Pegassi Monroe - $490,000

- $490,000 Grotti Bestia GTS - $610,000

- $610,000 Dinka Vindicator - $630,000

- $630,000 Nagasaki Stryder - $670,000

- $670,000 Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250

- $698,250 Grotti Turismo Classic - $705,000

- $705,000 Pegassi Zentorno - $725,000

In the meantime, these are the most expensive ones in this setup.

Ocelot Penetrator - $880,000

- $880,000 Pegassi Infernus Classic - $915,000

- $915,000 Western Rampant Rocket - $925,000

- $925,000 Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - $976,000

- $976,000 Declasse Mamba - $995,000

- $995,000 Principe Lectro - $997,500

- $997,500 Ocelot Ardent - $1,150,000

- $1,150,000 HVY Nightshark - $1,245,000

- $1,245,000 LCC Sanctus - $1,995,000

Predictably, this GTA Online career path mainly focuses on bikes in general. These can be used to carry out their black market businesses.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

