A full list of GTA Online vehicles for the Career Builder

GTA Online players trying out the Career Builder should consider what vehicles they get.
This exclusive feature belongs to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players. Career Builder mode can be used for newer and older players who want a fresh start. They will be given a choice of four different careers, along with $4,000,000.
Of course, GTA Online players will also need a new ride. While there are free vehicles in the game, only a few of them are particularly good. Players should consider at least one car from the Career Builder mode. However, vehicle selection is determined by the route they take.
Career Builder offers multiple vehicles for GTA Online players, but they need to spend wisely
GTA Online players only have a few million to spend. However, most of it will go into businesses and upgrades. Players might only be able to buy a single car. Here's a full list of available vehicles for each career setup.
Full list of vehicles for the Executive setup
CEOs will tower over public lobbies with their Executive Offices. GTA Online players will live a life of luxury with this career path.
Below are the cheapest vehicles for the Executive setup, within the $750,000 range:
- Benefactor Schafter V12 - $116,000
- Bravado Rumpo Custom - $130,000
- Dewbauchee Massacro - $275,000
- Pegassi Monroe - $490,000
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored) - $513,000
- Imponte Nightshade - $585,000
- Grotti Bestia GTS - $610,000
- Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250
- Grotti Turismo Classic - $705,000
- Pegassi Zentorno - $725,000
Meanwhile, these are the most expensive vehicles, with some of them reaching a million dollars:
- Ocelot Penetrator - $880,000
- Enus Windsor Drop - $900,000
- Western Rampant Rocket - $925,000
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - $976,000
- Declasse Mamba - $995,000
- Principe Lectro - $997,500
- Ocelot Ardent - $1,150,000
- HVY Nightshark - $1,245,000
- LCC Sanctus - $1,995,000
Again, players have to think carefully about their vehicle choices here. CEOs will make a lot of money, so they need to look the part.
Full list of vehicles for the Gunrunner setup
GTA Online players will feel much safer in their underground bunkers. With so many explosive weapons and vehicles these days, they need to develop their own. Combat advantage is crucial in the world of GTA Online
Here are all the vehicles that cost less than $750,000:
- Vapid Bobcat XL - $23,000
- Bravado Bison - $30,000
- Vapid Sadler - $35,000
- Declasse Tampa - $375,000
- Pegassi Monroe - $490,000
- HVY Barracks - $450,000
- Grotti Bestia GTS - $610,000
- Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250
- Grotti Turismo Classic - $705,000
- Pegassi Zentorno - $725,000
In the meantime, these are the vehicles within the million dollar range:
- Ocelot Penetrator - $880,000
- Pegassi Infernus Classic - $915,000
- Western Rampant Rocket - $925,000
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - $976,000
- Declasse Mamba - $995,000
- Principe Lectro - $997,500
- BF Dune FAV - $1,130,500
- Ocelot Ardent - $1,150,000
- HVY Nightshark - $1,245,000
- Karin Technical Custom - $1,406,000
- Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer - $1,862,000
- LCC Sanctus - $1,995,000
Gunrunners mainly focus on military-grade vehicles, which is reflected in this selection. Some of them are also ridiculously cheap by GTA Online standards.
Full list of vehicles for the Nightclub Owner setup
Nightclub Owners can be the life of the party in Los Santos. This criminal enterprise will take players to the darker side of the celebrity lifestyle. All the hottest stars will be at the clubs tonight.
These are the cheapest vehicles for the Nighclub setup in GTA Online:
- Dundreary Stretch - $30,000
- Maibatsu Mule Custom - $95,760
- Albany Virgo - $195,000
- MTL Pounder Custom - $320,530
- Declasse Tornado Custom - $405,000
- Pegassi Monroe - $490,000
- Grotti Bestia GTS - $610,000
- Mammoth Patriot Stretch - $611,800
- Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250
Unlike most career paths, there is only a single vehicle worth over a million dollars, as seen below:
- Benefactor Terrorbyte - $1,375,000
Of course, the Terrorbyte is a must-have for any Nightclub Owners. This is the only way to access Client Jobs in GTA Online. Players can also upgrade their Opressor Mk II with a Specialized Workshop.
It should be mentioned that Nightclub Owners will get a free Vapid Speedo Custom, which can be found in the garage.
Full list of vehicles for the Biker setup
MC Club Presidents can do a lot of damage in GTA Online. All they need is a ragtag crew of rebel outlaws.
Here are the vehicles below the $750,000 range:
- Nagasaki Street Blazer - $81,000
- Western Nightblade - $100,000
- Pegassi Vortex - $356,000
- Shitzu Defiler - $412,000
- Pegassi Monroe - $490,000
- Grotti Bestia GTS - $610,000
- Dinka Vindicator - $630,000
- Nagasaki Stryder - $670,000
- Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250
- Grotti Turismo Classic - $705,000
- Pegassi Zentorno - $725,000
In the meantime, these are the most expensive ones in this setup.
- Ocelot Penetrator - $880,000
- Pegassi Infernus Classic - $915,000
- Western Rampant Rocket - $925,000
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag - $976,000
- Declasse Mamba - $995,000
- Principe Lectro - $997,500
- Ocelot Ardent - $1,150,000
- HVY Nightshark - $1,245,000
- LCC Sanctus - $1,995,000
Predictably, this GTA Online career path mainly focuses on bikes in general. These can be used to carry out their black market businesses.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.