5 reasons to own an executive office in GTA Online

One of the major reasons why players can never get enough of GTA Online is because of how fleshed-out and robust the game really is.

Crime may be what the general storyline tends to revolve around, but it's definitely not all Grand Theft Auto has to offer. It incorporates real-world themes into the game and takes inspiration from the modern age of technology.

The game would have had a hard time becoming the most rated franchise in the world had it not been so incredibly relatable.

Things like high-end apartments, MC businesses, and Executive offices add immersion to the game and allow players to take a break from the chaos of the streets.

This article highlights the five most important reasons to own an Executive (CEO) office in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Why players should own an executive office in GTA Online

#5 - Players get free snacks

Image via Anjani, YouTube

As insignificant as this may sound, not having to pay for finger-licking snacks and energy-boosting drinks is one of the greatest things in GTA Online. After all, nothing comes for peanuts in the virtual world. And the idea of shelling out the big bucks on aesthetic meals often bums players out.

Moreover, executive offices come equipped with a number of free perks, including a high-end laptop and a strong Wi-Fi connection. These are extremely important for starting source and sell missions as they are exclusively tied to the CEO office and cannot be accessed via any other laptop except the Nerve Center that comes with the Terrorbyte.

#4 - Hire associates

Image via eputer

Chief Executive Officers can hire associates to help them nail time-consuming missions with efficiency. The more one gets done, the more money they manage to churn out at the end of the day.

Moreover, the missions featured in GTA Online often require a lot of elbow-greasing, given how complicated they are in nature. One might as well take advantage of being the CEO and hire help.

Associates do charge $5000 for every 15 minutes in the game, but most high-paying jobs can easily make up for that.

#3 - Opens up extra streams of income

Image via GTA Wiki

As mentioned above, making money is an integral part of GTA Online and cannot be taken lightly. There are a lot of ways to generate extra streams of income, but most of them do require a good deal of hassle.

If the player doesn't want to be an MC president and be in charge of managing a number of time-consuming businesses, then they can become a CEO and sign up for VIP missions.

VIP missions are often easy to grind, and the payouts are generous, too. Moreover, players can also invest in businesses that run in the background and whip up a good deal of in-game money. The Nightclub is a good example of generating an extra (extremely profitable) stream of income in GTA Online.

#2 - Spawn vehicles

Image via GTA Wiki

Owning a CEO office in GTA Online comes with a number of perks, but none is quite as tempting as the ability to spawn certain vehicles wherever the player needs them parked.

Following are the vehicles the player can spawn with just a few taps on the user interface.

Turreted Limo

SuperVolito

XLS

Buzzard Attack Chopper

BeeJay XL

Baller LE LWB

Havok

Rumpo Custom

Dinghy

Volatus

Washington

Schafter LWB

Stretch

Super Diamond

Patriot

Sanchez

Duneloader

Bodhi

Cognoscenti

#1 - Import/Export business

This is perhaps the most important reason to own an Executive office in GTA Online. As a Chief Executive Officer, the player can purchase a warehouse and take part in import/export activities, which are insanely lucrative in nature.

There are two types of import/export businesses in GTA Online

Vehicle Warehouse Business Special Cargo Warehouse Business

The Vehicle Warehouse generally tends to be more profitable in GTA Online. And the player can make as much as $80,000 every 20 minutes selling high-end luxury vehicles.