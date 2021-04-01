5 most underrated ways to make money in GTA Online

GTA Online might just be one of the most expansive online multiplayer experiences that players can try in 2021. The game allows players to choose their own path of villainy and become the top dog in the criminal underworld of Los Santos, and there are no wrong choices.

The main objective of GTA Online players is to make as much money as possible by splitting their efforts into different areas of the game. Players must diversify their operations by participating in heists, doing CEO/VIP Work, or run their own businesses such as Gunrunning.

GTA Online has no strict, linear path to progression, just ways to make money faster than others. Simply put, players can choose to play the game whichever way they want and get something valuable out of it.

However, if players are looking to move up in the world by ranking up and making money, these are some underrated methods to do so.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 underrated ways to make money in GTA Online

#5 - Robbing stores/Reselling cars

Advertisement

Players might assume that once they hit the big leagues, there is no use in messing about reselling cars off the street and robbing stores. But for those just about to start in the game, robbing stores and reselling cars is a great way to drum up cash in GTA Online.

It might not be much, but every GTA$ counts towards making the first million in the game. Plus, reselling cars will get players a decent chunk of cash if they know exactly which cars are worth the most.

Avoid stealing expensive sports cars as they cannot be resold, for they are considered "too hot."

#4 - Contact Missions

Contact Missions are a great way for players to familiarize themselves with GTA Online and make a boatload of cash while doing so. Several missions get unlocked early on, including Gerald's, whose missions are some of the easiest in the game and can be completed with ease.

Especially using an armored vehicle like the Kuruma is great for such missions, as it essentially eliminates the need for the player to step out of their vehicle or take damage. Contact Missions are occasionally worth double or even triple Cash and RP throughout the week.

#3 - Races

Advertisement

If a player is skilled behind the wheel of a car, then they need not waste time with other game modes and jump straight into races. These are some of the highest-paying jobs in GTA Online but are exponentially tougher to win in.

There are several different types of races present in the game, and players should try each one to figure out what suits their skill set the best. Betting on other players is also a good option to recover some cash should the player not feel confident about their skills in a race.

Betting on yourself is also an option, which will then increase the payout significantly.

#2 - Nightclub

A Nightclub is the perfect front for illegal trafficking of narcotics and other such activities, and it can surely make players a lot of money. The basement of the Nightclub can be used as storage space for the player's other businesses in the game, which means the player now has more material to offload.

Advertisement

The Nightclub is the perfect supplementary business to ensure that players receive the maximum payout from each of their businesses in GTA Online. The Nightclub can house these products:

Cocaine - MC Business (Cocaine Lockup) Pharmaceutical Research - MC Business (Meth) Sporting Goods - Bunker Cash Creation - Counterfeit Cash Organic Produce - MC Business (Weed) Printing and Copying - MC Business (Document Forgery)

#1 - Client Jobs

The Terrorbyte can potentially be one of the best acquisitions in GTA Online, especially with regards to the opportunity it opens up for Client Jobs.

Client Jobs are missions handed to the player by hacker extraordinaire Paige Harris. These missions can earn the player a boatload of cash on each run, and repeat playthroughs will ensure a steady stream of cash in GTA Online.

The Terrorbyte has a lot of cool things to offer, but the Client Jobs is surely the best part.