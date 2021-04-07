5 must-have vehicles for every GTA Online player in 2021

GTA Online might just be one of the most expansive online multiplayer games that players can pick up in 2021. However, it can be just as competitive and frustrating for new players to find their footing in the game.

GTA Online doesn't do a great job at tutorializing its many systems and their interactions. However, that's where the true value of the game lies. It essentially forces players to think on their feet.

One of the most useful things that players can use in GTA Online is the vehicles. Not only are they a means to get around, but they are also significantly powerful tools that help out in missions, businesses, etc.

5 best vehicles for every player in GTA Online in 2021

#1 Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is not only the fastest way to get from point A to point B in GTA Online, but it is also one of the best offensive powerhouses in the game. Combining speed and agility with raw firepower, the Buzzard is an absolute death machine.

The Buzzard is one of the most quintessential vehicles in GTA Online, allowing players to complete runs for their businesses with ease.

#2 Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma should be one of the first few purchases that players make in GTA Online. This armored vehicle essentially renders players impervious to gunfire and small explosives - which is a huge advantage to have in both PvE and PvP situations.

Contact Missions become a breeze if the player handles their business from behind the wheel of an Armored Kuruma. The car is probably the most value-for-money vehicle one can possibly get in the game.

#3 Oppressor MKII

The Oppressor MKII is a tricky choice. Other users will immediately be wary of the player's presence when using this vehicle and will pre-emptively launch an attack on them.

This is mainly because the Oppressor MKII has quite an infamous reputation in GTA Online as the primary choice for griefers.

However, should the player avoid griefing at all costs, the Oppressor MKII is easily one of the most useful vehicles in the game. It is agile and doesn't have to consider roadways when getting from point A to point B.

It is very much like the Buzzard, but it might actually be more nimble and easier to maneuver.

#4 Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte/MOC/Avenger shouldn't be a priority when starting out in GTA Online. Instead, it is something that players should eventually work towards.

These armored mobile bases essentially provide players with a powerful armored semi-truck, with plenty of bells and whistles as well as weaponry.

Surviving GTA Online's Freemode without a powerful armored vehicle is next to impossible, and it simply doesn't get any better than the Terrorbyte. The vehicle also gives players access to Client Jobs, which is one of the best ways to make money in the game.

#5 Ocelot Pariah/ Itali GTO

Players might feel the need to buy every fast car available in GTA Online, but they would be much better off owning just one or two.

The Ocelot Pariah or the Itali GTO is a good bet if the player is in the market for a balanced vehicle with great speed.

The GTO, in particular, is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online and always has a good chance of winning any type of race in the game.