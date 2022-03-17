List of free cars in GTA Online next-gen

There are plenty of free cars that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles.

One of the most advertised free vehicles on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S is the Karin S95. This deal saves the player a whopping $1,995,000.

There are several other decent rides that a player can get at no cost on the next-gen version of GTA Online.

Note: This article doesn't include Career Builder vehicles, as they technically cost a portion of the player's starting $4,000,000 budget. It only consists of vehicles that the player gets after they can finally move.

All free cars that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles

Another look at the free Karin S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin S95 is a free vehicle that might interest GTA Online players the most.

Next-gen gamers will get the Karin S95 for free if they migrate their PS4 or Xbox One account over to either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. This reward is not available to players who are new to the game.

If a player hasn't used the landing page to migrate their account over, they can do the following:

Pause the game. Go to "ONLINE." Select "Migrate Profile."

If a player isn't eligible for this free car, they don't need to fret. There are still many other vehicles they can get at no cost.

Other free vehicles in next-gen port

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have several options (Image via Rockstar Games)

All the vehicles listed below are free in GTA Online on a next-gen port:

Annis Elegy RH8

Bravado Redwood Gauntlet

Bravado Sprunk Buffalo

Cheval Marshall

Declasse Burger Shot Stallion

Declasse Stallion

Dinka Blista Compact

Dodo

Hijak Khamelion

Imponte Duke O'Death

Imponte Dukes

Kraken

Nagasaki Carbon RS

Vapid Hotknife

Vapid Pisswasser Dominator

Players should also have a Maibatsu Penumbra in their inventory at the start of the game.

Legendary Motorsport's options (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following vehicles are free in Legendary Motorsport:

Annis Elegy RH8

Hijak Khamelion

Nagasaki Carbon RS

Vapid Hotknife

Southern San Andreas Super Autos' selection of free cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Southern San Andreas Super Autos has a few vehicles on sale for $0, which is equivalent to listing them as free in GTA Online.

Here are the vehicles that next-gen players can technically get for free in Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Bravado Redwood Gauntlet

Bravado Sprunk Buffalo

Declasse Burger Shot Stallion

Declasse Stallion

Dinka Blista Compact

Imponte Dukes

Vapid Pisswasser Dominator

Warstock Cache & Carry's options (Image via Rockstar Games)

Warstock Cache & Carry only has two vehicles that players can get at no cost:

Cheval Marshall

Imponte Duke O'Death

Docktease only has one submersible that costs nothing:

Kraken

Similarly, Elitás Travel only has one free plane for next-gen players:

Dodo

These are all the free vehicles that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles (PS5 or Xbox Series X|S).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh