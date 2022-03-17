×
List of free cars in GTA Online next-gen

The Karin S95 has gotten some upgrades thanks to Hao's Special Works (Image via Rockstar Games)
Modified Mar 17, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Feature

There are plenty of free cars that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles.

One of the most advertised free vehicles on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S is the Karin S95. This deal saves the player a whopping $1,995,000.

There are several other decent rides that a player can get at no cost on the next-gen version of GTA Online.

Note: This article doesn't include Career Builder vehicles, as they technically cost a portion of the player's starting $4,000,000 budget. It only consists of vehicles that the player gets after they can finally move.

All free cars that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles

Another look at the free Karin S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin S95 is a free vehicle that might interest GTA Online players the most.

Next-gen gamers will get the Karin S95 for free if they migrate their PS4 or Xbox One account over to either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. This reward is not available to players who are new to the game.

If a player hasn't used the landing page to migrate their account over, they can do the following:

  1. Pause the game.
  2. Go to "ONLINE."
  3. Select "Migrate Profile."

If a player isn't eligible for this free car, they don't need to fret. There are still many other vehicles they can get at no cost.

Other free vehicles in next-gen port

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have several options (Image via Rockstar Games)

All the vehicles listed below are free in GTA Online on a next-gen port:

  • Annis Elegy RH8
  • Bravado Redwood Gauntlet
  • Bravado Sprunk Buffalo
  • Cheval Marshall
  • Declasse Burger Shot Stallion
  • Declasse Stallion
  • Dinka Blista Compact
  • Dodo
  • Hijak Khamelion
  • Imponte Duke O'Death
  • Imponte Dukes
  • Kraken
  • Nagasaki Carbon RS
  • Vapid Hotknife
  • Vapid Pisswasser Dominator

Players should also have a Maibatsu Penumbra in their inventory at the start of the game.

Legendary Motorsport's options (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following vehicles are free in Legendary Motorsport:

  • Annis Elegy RH8
  • Hijak Khamelion
  • Nagasaki Carbon RS
  • Vapid Hotknife
Southern San Andreas Super Autos' selection of free cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Southern San Andreas Super Autos has a few vehicles on sale for $0, which is equivalent to listing them as free in GTA Online.

Here are the vehicles that next-gen players can technically get for free in Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

  • Bravado Redwood Gauntlet
  • Bravado Sprunk Buffalo
  • Declasse Burger Shot Stallion
  • Declasse Stallion
  • Dinka Blista Compact
  • Imponte Dukes
  • Vapid Pisswasser Dominator
Warstock Cache & Carry's options (Image via Rockstar Games)

Warstock Cache & Carry only has two vehicles that players can get at no cost:

  • Cheval Marshall
  • Imponte Duke O'Death

Docktease only has one submersible that costs nothing:

  • Kraken

Similarly, Elitás Travel only has one free plane for next-gen players:

  • Dodo
These are all the free vehicles that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles (PS5 or Xbox Series X|S).

