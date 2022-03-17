List of free cars in GTA Online next-gen

There are plenty of free cars that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles.
One of the most advertised free vehicles on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S is the Karin S95. This deal saves the player a whopping $1,995,000.
There are several other decent rides that a player can get at no cost on the next-gen version of GTA Online.
Note: This article doesn't include Career Builder vehicles, as they technically cost a portion of the player's starting $4,000,000 budget. It only consists of vehicles that the player gets after they can finally move.
All free cars that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles
The Karin S95 is a free vehicle that might interest GTA Online players the most.
Next-gen gamers will get the Karin S95 for free if they migrate their PS4 or Xbox One account over to either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. This reward is not available to players who are new to the game.
If a player hasn't used the landing page to migrate their account over, they can do the following:
- Pause the game.
- Go to "ONLINE."
- Select "Migrate Profile."
If a player isn't eligible for this free car, they don't need to fret. There are still many other vehicles they can get at no cost.
Other free vehicles in next-gen port
All the vehicles listed below are free in GTA Online on a next-gen port:
- Annis Elegy RH8
- Bravado Redwood Gauntlet
- Bravado Sprunk Buffalo
- Cheval Marshall
- Declasse Burger Shot Stallion
- Declasse Stallion
- Dinka Blista Compact
- Dodo
- Hijak Khamelion
- Imponte Duke O'Death
- Imponte Dukes
- Kraken
- Nagasaki Carbon RS
- Vapid Hotknife
- Vapid Pisswasser Dominator
Players should also have a Maibatsu Penumbra in their inventory at the start of the game.
The following vehicles are free in Legendary Motorsport:
- Annis Elegy RH8
- Hijak Khamelion
- Nagasaki Carbon RS
- Vapid Hotknife
Southern San Andreas Super Autos has a few vehicles on sale for $0, which is equivalent to listing them as free in GTA Online.
Here are the vehicles that next-gen players can technically get for free in Southern San Andreas Super Autos:
- Bravado Redwood Gauntlet
- Bravado Sprunk Buffalo
- Declasse Burger Shot Stallion
- Declasse Stallion
- Dinka Blista Compact
- Imponte Dukes
- Vapid Pisswasser Dominator
Warstock Cache & Carry only has two vehicles that players can get at no cost:
- Cheval Marshall
- Imponte Duke O'Death
Docktease only has one submersible that costs nothing:
- Kraken
Similarly, Elitás Travel only has one free plane for next-gen players:
- Dodo
These are all the free vehicles that GTA Online players can get on next-gen consoles (PS5 or Xbox Series X|S).