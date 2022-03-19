How to sell vehicles in GTA Online next-gen

GTA Online Next-gen or Expanded and Enhanced is finally here, and gamers on the PS5 and Xbox One cannot get enough of it. The game features many improvements, changes, and new content. This has also brought in a lot of new gamers. Grand Theft Auto Online can be pretty overwhelming to take in all at once, even today.

Making money is a critical goal in this game. Money can be earned via heists, businesses, PvP events, etc. Initially, it was pretty rough as the game didn't tell players much. This article talks about how beginners can earn a quick buck by selling cars.

Selling Vehicles in GTA Online

Selling cars in GTA Online might sound simple enough, but there's much more to it than meets the eyes (and ears). Cars/bikes are constantly being driven around by NPCs in Los Santos.

Gamers can steal a vehicle and take it over to Los Santos Customs. Once there, gamers can repair it and sell it for a small profit. However, this process can't be repeated over and over again. There is a 20-minute cooldown.

Another scenario pops up when gamers do not like the car they had bought earlier. In this instance, too, gamers may visit the mod shop in the vehicle and sell it.

However, doing so will only return 60% of the car's price and 60% of the cost of customizations on the vehicle. This option should always be a last resort.

Not all cars can be sold

This is Grand Theft Auto Online being talked about. Of course, things won't be super easy. The game does not allow players to sell all vehicles. There is a value cap if the player does not own the car brought into Los Santos Customs. Cars that are worth more than a specific value cannot be sold.

Gamers can also not sell cars that belong to other players. That is why theft protection and trackers can be purchased while modding a vehicle.

