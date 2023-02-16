GTA Online launches brand new Toundra Panthere car as new event week kickstarts today (February 16, 2023)

Rockstar Games released the Toundra Panthere in GTA Online, seen in the unreleased cars list from the Los Santos Drug Wars update. This adds to a rich catalog of sports cars in the game, and the players now have another to add to their collection.

Fans could buy the Classique Broadway last week as part of the Valentine's Day event week in GTA online, along with many other things. The Legendary Motorsport website describes the vehicle as the automotive equivalent of a slimline cigarette.

Toundra Panthere is now available in GTA Online as a part of the latest update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New Content

- Panthere ($2,170,000)

- Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage ($2,740,000)

- Street Dealers (3 can be found per day)

- Daily Stash Houses

- G's Caches

- Convenience Store Robbery Random Event

#GTAOnline [Feb 16 - 23]New Content- Panthere ($2,170,000)- Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage ($2,740,000)- Street Dealers (3 can be found per day)- Daily Stash Houses- G's Caches- Convenience Store Robbery Random Event [Feb 16 - 23]New Content- Panthere ($2,170,000)- Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage ($2,740,000)- Street Dealers (3 can be found per day)- Daily Stash Houses- G's Caches- Convenience Store Robbery Random Event#GTAOnline https://t.co/y5oRj7w65q

Panthere is a lightweight French sports car manufactured by Toundra in the game. It can seat only two people at a time and is based on the real-life 2017 model of the Alpine A110. It was first seen on a list of unreleased vehicles of the Los Santos Drug Wars update

It has a sleek and stylish design with a compact profile that will make sports car enthusiasts want to own the vehicle and add it to their ever-growing collection. Players can purchase the Toundra Panthere by going to the Legendary Motorsport website and paying $2,170,000.

Customization options for this automobile will be available at Los Santos Customs. There are 18 front bumpers, 12 rear diffusers, nine exhausts, ten grilles, 25 hoods, 10 seats, 11 liveries, six louvers, 12 roofs, 22 skirts, three sun strips, and nine spoilers available to choose from. The total cost to fully upgrade the Toundra Panthere is $256,100.

The primary color is applied to the bodywork and interior stitching, while the secondary color is used to paint the calipers. It can be housed in any of your owned properties and garages in the game and is also available in races.

The accurate in-game top speed of the Panthere has not been documented as of yet. However, the figure mentioned in the game files is 98.08 mph or 157.85 km/h. Furthermore, the Panthere can be sold for $1,302,000 and $1,430,050 when fully customized.

The vehicle is not bulletproof and can be destroyed by the following :

One homing missile

One RPG/Grenade

Two Explosive Rounds

One Tank Canon

Along with this car, the Eclipse Blvd 50 garage has been made available for $2,740,000. Street Dealers, Daily Stash Houses, G's Caches, and a convenience store robbery random event were added to GTA Online with the update that was released today.

The Toundra Panthere adds another option to the already gigantic catalog of vehicles in GTA Online, giving players another classy option to own in the game. There is something for every kind of player to buy, ranging from sports cars like the Panthere to the sophisticated Classique Broadway added last week to the game.

Poll : 0 votes