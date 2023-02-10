GTA Online Classique Broadway review - Performance, price, and more

The Classique Broadway debuted in GTA Online on February 9, 2023, so some players might be wondering how good it is. A vehicle's viability is often a subjective matter, especially when it comes to things like how the car feels to drive. Fortunately, Broughy1322 has provided some data regarding this automobile:

Top speed: 100 mph (161 km/h) [Ranked 63 out of 74]

100 mph (161 km/h) [Ranked 63 out of 74] Lap time: 1:17.978 [Ranked 57 out of 74]

Thus, it's safe to say that the Classique Broadway isn't going to be competitively viable in any race, muscle car or not. There are no HSW modifications to significantly improve its performance, either. Moreover, this vehicle costs $925,000, and the title doesn't offer a Trade Price to lower that figure.

GTA Online's Classique Broadway is a good-looking muscle car with terrible performance for its price

GTA Online players interested in the Classique Broadway should know that they can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $925,000. However, the main question they would have to ask themselves is: Should you buy it?

Here are some bullet points that summarize the answers to that question:

If you plan to win races, the answer is a resounding no.

If you like the vehicle's appearance, then the answer could be yes.

$925,000 is a fair amount of money to spend on something that gets outclassed by over half the muscle cars in the game. A top speed of 100 mph is unimpressive, and it's not as if the vehicle boasts a good lap time that redeems the previous trait, either.

Customization options

Some players might be curious to get a look at the Classique Broadway's customization options since its performance stats are pretty bad for a 2023 vehicle. To the car's credit, gamers have a fair amount of modifications they can subject it to.

Some items, like a Dual Filter Blower, drastically change the vehicle's appearance. Similarly, the liveries associated with this car are varied and have the potential to look cool in some builds. These customization options aren't too crazy, but at least they're not boring in terms of how they make the automobile look.

Nostalgia factor

This is how the vehicle looked like in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

On a far more minor note, some players might feel nostalgic about this car for two reasons:

The Classique manufacturer made the Stallion in Grand Theft Auto IV

This automobile was in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Neither reason would help a racing enthusiast, but inspiring nostalgia could still make it seem cooler to own for some players. This vehicle might appeal to you if you care about such emotions.

That said, the front part of this automobile resembles its San Andreas counterpart, although it should be noted that the GTA Online version is no longer a convertible.

Conclusion

Another look at the GTA Online version of the muscle car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Classique Broadway is a very low-priority vehicle for the average GTA Online player. This game has several good-looking cars, so buying something purely for aesthetics or nostalgia isn't a big deal. This automobile's top speed and other performance stats are also bad by modern meta standards.

