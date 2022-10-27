Top 5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online (post-Criminal Enterprises)

The Weevil Custom is the latest muscle car introduced in the Criminal Enterprises update in GTA Online, and it's extremely fast. In fact, it has one of the best top speeds in its entire vehicle class. Since there aren't any more muscle cars debuting in this update, it's worth checking out the fastest from the bunch.

All the top speeds listed here are recorded by Broughy1322 and are known to be more accurate than the in-game files when it comes to their true top speeds. There are some caveats to a vehicle's eligibility, but that will be mentioned when their entry comes up.

The five fastest muscle cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

5) Arena Dominator (131 mph)

The Apocalypse Dominator (Image via Rockstar Games)

Arena War vehicles tend to be much faster than non-Arena War vehicles on average. Hence, seeing the Arena Dominator near the top of this list shouldn't come across as a surprise.

However, it is vital to mention that Arena War vehicles cannot be used in normal races in GTA Online. Thus, the impact of their impressive top speeds is primarily limited to Arena War races and Freemode shenanigans.

4) Imperator (132.75 mph)

The Apocalypse Imperator (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final Arena War vehicle on this list is the Imperator. It used to be the fastest non-HSW muscle car in GTA Online, but the Criminal Enterprises update knocked its placement down a notch.

It is also worth noting that the Imperator has the third-best top speed out of any Arena War vehicle, and its overall performance stats make it a good car to use in that game mode.

3) Weevil Custom (137.5 mph)

The brand-new Weevil Custom is the fastest non-HSW muscle car in GTA Online. Gamers can get this car by converting the original BF Weevil into it at Benny's Original Motor Works. Bizarrely enough, the original BF Weevil is a Compact car, meaning that this transition is a rare example of a car changing vehicle classes upon conversion.

The Weevil Custom is comfortably faster than even the Arena War vehicles while still being able to be used in regular races. It's not even that far behind the next automobile on this list, and that car uses HSW modifications.

2) Arbiter GT (141.25 mph)

The Arbiter GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

There was once a time when the Arbiter GT was the fastest muscle car in GTA Online. The Criminal Enterprises update introduced one more car in its class that uses HSW modifications, and that automobile has a much higher top speed than the Arbiter GT.

Nonetheless, the Arbiter GT is still a quick vehicle that some players may love to drive. It is worth mentioning that it was introduced in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S update, meaning that older consoles don't have this car.

Just for comparison, its top speed without HSW modifications is 112.75 mph.

1) Vigero ZX (157.5 mph)

The Vigero ZX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The highly anticipated Vigero ZX did not disappoint upon launch. Its default top speed without HSW modifications is only 125 mph, but it stands at the top because of its HSW modifications. Those mods make the Vigero ZX capable of going up to 157.5 mph, which is substantially faster than all other muscle cars in GTA Online by a wide margin.

This car was introduced in The Criminal Enterprises update, and its top spot is unlikely to be overtaken any time soon. There would have to be another muscle car with HSW modifications for that to happen, and even then, it's not guaranteed to be faster than the Vigero ZX.

The Vigero ZX also has splendid acceleration and handling, making it a solid option for any race that allows HSW modifications.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you own a Vigero ZX? Yes No 0 votes