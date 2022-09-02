Why GTA Online players should get the Vigero ZX

GTA Online has recently added the Declasse Vigero ZX, a powerful muscle car that boasts strength and speed. It's primarily based on the 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, although the wheels and headlights take after different models. With a few upgrades, it can become the fastest car in the entire game.

It beat the previous record held by the modified Stirling GT. Of course, both vehicles need HSW upgrades to work, but GTA Online players with deep pockets should definitely take a look at the Vigero ZX. There's a reason why many were anticipating this drip-fed vehicle. A fully upgraded version will indubitably take players all the way to the next level.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Why the Vigero ZX is a viable muscle car in GTA Online

Where to buy and how much it costs

GTA Online players will have to visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The Vigero ZX is a very expensive vehicle at $1,947,000. Of course, players will have to pay more if they want better performance stats.

Hao's Special Works will cost $385,000 at the LS Car Meet. It's highly recommended that players convert their vehicles with these exceptional upgrades. They will notice a significant difference in speed right away.

GTA+ members can also get the Vigero ZX for absolutely free. However, this special deal only lasts until September 28. Keep in mind that players have to pay $5.99 a month with this subscription service.

Overall performance (acceleration, speed, handling)

Broughy1322 is a YouTuber who dedicates his channel to GTA Online vehicles. He always provides accurate top speeds throughout his tests. Based on his findings, a normal Vigero ZX can go 125 miles per hour. However, it can also reach top speeds of 157.50 miles per hour with HSW upgrades.

As it currently stands, it's the fastest vehicle in the game. The Vigero ZX is also very good at drifting, especially with spoilers and low grip tires. It's also a good vehicle to practice these driving techniques.

However, the handling leaves a lot to be desired. It can feel rather slow at times in GTA Online, so players will have to learn how to properly apply their brakes. They also need to be careful with how much horsepower they're using. Nonetheless, skilled drivers will still be rewarded with great drifting.

Final verdict

GTA Online players who love muscle cars won't find a better vehicle. The Vigero ZX is a beast with HSW upgrades. With a top speed of 157.50 miles per hour, it outclasses every single muscle car in terms of speed. Sometimes it even goes too fast for the screen to catch up.

The vehicle also provides decent handling for drifting purposes, as long as the players are careful with their throttle. However, it does have a bit of a learning curve when it comes to driving. It might take a while, but it's worth it with the right build. GTA Online has plenty of customization for this muscle car.

Overall, the Vigero ZX is a solid choice for the summer DLC update. It's extremely fast and has a really powerful look that makes it stand out. For players who love the real-world Camaro, this vehicle gives them exactly what they want.

