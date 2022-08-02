GTA Online: How to apply HSW upgrades on the Stirling GT

GTA Online players shouldn't pass up the opportunity to convert the Stirling GT with HSW upgrades.

This sports classic has gotten a lot of attention in the recent update, as Rockstar accidentally made it completely bulletproof. Of course, this will likely be patched in a future update, but the Stirling GT is still a highly competitive vehicle.

With HSW upgrades, this sports classic will become the fastest car in the entire game. However, keep in mind that Hao's Special Works is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Although it may not be bulletproof forever, players will still relish its top speed.

How GTA Online players can add HSW upgrades to a Stirling GT

Overall costs

Before going any further, GTA Online players should be mindful of their financial investment. The Stirling GT can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for only $975,000, while the HSW conversion will cost a grand total of $900,000.

In total, players will be paying $1,875,000. However, this does not include various upgrades like armor, breaks, and transmission.

At the very least, GTA Online players can now grind in private sessions, making the process that much easier. With this in place, they don't have to worry about griefers ruining their runs and making them start over.

Unlock Hao's Special Works and head for the LS Car Meet

If GTA Online players haven't done so already, they need to complete Hao's introductory mission. To do that, they must go to Downtown Vinewood, locate a garage, and find a Turismo Classic. After that, players will have to complete a race and beat Hao's time of eight minutes and 10 seconds.

From this point forward, they can access his auto shop in the LS Car Meet at Cypress Flats. Notably, the first HSW upgrade is also completely free of charge. With that said, players need to fork over $50,000 if they want to become a member of the LS Car Meet. Either way, this is where they can upgrade select vehicles.

How to access the mod shop

GTA Online players can now drive their Stirling GT into the car meet. However, they cannot drive the vehicle inside. In order to access Hao's mod shop, they need to get inside their parked car and bring up a menu prompt.

Here's what players need to do, depending on the console they're using:

PlayStation 5 : Press Square, then press the right D-pad to mod vehicle

: Press Square, then press the right D-pad to mod vehicle Xbox Series X: Press X, then press the right D-pad to mod vehicle

When done correctly, GTA Online players will drive their Stirling GT into the mod shop and eventually convert it with HSW upgrades.

The Stirling GT is the fastest car in the game with HSW upgrades

Broughy1322 is a residential expert in vehicle top speeds, who makes sure to accurately test all of them before presenting his findings.

A regular Stirling GT has a top speed of 112 miles per hour, which isn't particularly impressive by GTA Online standards. However, with HSW upgrades, the car will now have a top speed of 156.80 miles per hour.

For that reason alone, wealthy players should consider having one in their garage.

