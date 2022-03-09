GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced: All the details about Hao's Special Works and new vehicles

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is almost here as fans begin preloading the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game boasts many new features like enhanced visuals, including 4K resolution, ray tracing, 60 FPS, and more.

Aside from technical improvements, the all-new car modification garage at the LS Car Meet has received some love in the game's latest iteration. Hao's Special Works will be a new part of the Car Meet, and so will a few new vehicles. Gamers will get special privileges at Hao's Special Works, which includes exclusive upgrades.

What is Hao's Special Works in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced?

Hao showing off the new rides, which will be available soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar posted a Newswire update on February 4 speaking about GTA 5 for the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). Out of the few screenshots that were shared, one that featured Hao standing in front of four brand new cars stood out. The Newswire post reads:

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online also include the new Hao’s Special Works auto shop, located within the LS Car Meet, which will allow players to upgrade select vehicles (5 new vehicles and 5 existing vehicles at launch) for elite driving performance that takes full advantage of the upgraded power of new console hardware.

As mentioned, the workshop will be located within the LS Car Meet and will be used to upgrade select vehicles. A month later, on March 4, Rockstar released another Newswire post which dove deeper and shed more light on Hao's Special Works. It reads:

Hao’s Special Works encompasses best-in-class vehicle upgrades, a new class of Races using specially modified vehicles, and a weekly rotation of Hao’s Special Works Time Trials, along with a Premium Test Ride, where you can get behind the wheel of these newly modified vehicles for free.

The latest Newswire post clearly mentions that the upgrades available at Hao's Special Works will be 'best-in-class.' The expansion will also include a new type of race for the upgraded vehicles. A new set of weekly time trial rotations will also be starting. Additionally, players can also test ride premium modded cars before buying them.

New Vehicles coming with Hao's Special Works

Hao's Special Works will also bring along with it a couple of brand new vehicles. According to the Newswire post, there will be a total of ten vehicles that can be modded at Hao's Special Works. Five vehicles will be taken from the current in-game inventory at the time of launch and five will be brand new.

The screenshot from GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced in the Newswire post features four cars. The car community in Grand Theft Auto was quick to speculate on the identity of these vehicles and their real-life counterparts.

The first car to the extreme left looks like the Pfister Aston (which already exists in-game). The next vehicle looks like a muscle car, and gamers expect it to be a rendition of the Pontiac Judge GTO. The next one seems to be a tuner/sports car and according to the community it will be based on the Toyota GR86. The last car will most probably be a supercar based on the Zenvo TSR-S Super.

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Migrate your GTA Online character on March 15 to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and you will get a fully converted Karin S95 souped up by the experts at Hao’s Special Works, along with a Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and set of new Chameleon paints usable on all vehicles. Migrate your GTA Online character on March 15 to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and you will get a fully converted Karin S95 souped up by the experts at Hao’s Special Works, along with a Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and set of new Chameleon paints usable on all vehicles. https://t.co/WTlWf3LgCS

Another recent discovery features a free addition to players' garages for those migrating to the next-gen version. This is the 'souped up' Karin S95 and will probably be the Toyota GR86 rendition in-game. Players will also receive a Hao's Special Works racing outfit and new Chameleon Paint, which can be used on all vehicles.

