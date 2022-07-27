5 unreleased drip feed cars in GTA Online that will be released in coming days

GTA Online's latest DLC, The Criminal Enterprises, has introduced six new vehicles to the game, including five cars and one helicopter. Twelve more cars are reportedly on their way via a drip-fed system, according to dataminers and GTA insiders. Rockstar did this recently with the Los Santos Tuners and The Contract DLCs.

In this system, only a small number of unreleased cars will be made available at a time through weekly updates. This article discusses five of the best-unreleased vehicles that have been revealed thus far.

The most intriguing unreleased cars from the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

1) Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

The Criminal Enterprises update will finally introduce widebody cars to GTA Online. Instead of modifications that can be applied to an existing vehicle, Rockstar decided to make separate wide-bodied versions of a specific few cars. The Sentinel Classic Widebody is one of three widebody cars that are being added with this DLC.

The original Sentinel Classic is a fun-to-drive car with decent handling. It is based on the 3D Universe renditions of the Sentinel, particularly the ones from GTA 3 and Vice City. The Widebody version seems to be built specifically for sports activities and might prove helpful in races or stunts.

2) Dinka Kanjo SJ

The Kanjo SJ seems to be one of the tuner cars that Rockstar has mentioned in their newswire articles. Its design most closely resembles a 5th-generation Honda Civic Coupe, and as such, it has piqued the interest of JDM fans. Its performance is likely to be similar to that of the Si variant, which it shares some design cues with.

Like most tuners, it is expected to feature extensive customization options and exceptional handling capabilities. However, not much is known about its top speed and acceleration abilities.

3) Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody

Another widebody car from The Criminal Enterprises update, this one differs significantly from the other two. This is because it's a wide-bodied variant of a classic 50s compact car, not a sporty 80s sedan or a contemporary sports car.

The original Brioso 300, based on the Fiat 500, does not have any practical uses in GTA Online and is merely meant for collectors. However, the new widebody variant appears to be much more beefy. As such, this car could be one of the most surprising vehicles from The Criminal Enterprises DLC.

4) BF Weevil Custom

The Weevil Custom is a customizable variant of the regular Weevil and seems to feature the most extensive customization options out of all cars in this update. It serves as a cross between the regular Weevil and the Injection, although it isn't similar to either.

At the moment, it does not appear to be designed for off-roading like the Injection. Instead, GTA Online players may be able to race with this vehicle. The customization options on this car are very reminiscent of hot-rods and rat-rods, although this car doesn't belong to either type.

5) Declasse Draugur

The Declasse Draugur is a futuristic-looking vehicle seemingly based on the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept. The design may remind many gamers of the Warthog from the Halo series, while the name itself refers to the undead in the Scandinavian mythos.

Much like the Warthog, the Draugur is bare-bones and may not offer ample protection from gunfire to its occupants. Despite this, a futuristic off-road vehicle is not something that GTA Online players are used to. Hence, the sight of this car might be enough to convince players to add it to their collection.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and the cars on this list are in no particular order.

