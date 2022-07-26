GTA Online Criminal Enterprise DLC: New guns, cars, additions, and full patch notes

The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online adds new, intricate Contact Missions as well as major enhancements to Criminal Careers. Additionally, it provides many of the experience upgrades that players have been clamoring for, like higher rewards in a variety of game modes.

New weapons, vehicles, upgrades, and other features have also been added. The official patch notes for this version, known as Title Update 1.61, have been made available by Rockstar Games. Here are all the specifics concerning this update that players need to be aware of.

Patch notes for GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises DLC: Everything added to the game

Criminal Careers

Executive Office

There are now two more Source Cargo missions available.

The Executive Assistant can start a fresh "Export Mixed Goods" mission.

Cargo Warehouses now have additional employees. These may be routinely assigned to source Special Cargo for each Warehouse for GTA$7500 under the direction of their new manager, Lupe.

Nightclub

There are now two additional Nightclub Management missions. Two more will be triggered at random at the Nightclub.

Nightclub owners can call Yohan to start new "Nightclub Goods" missions to buy Goods for their Basement and check stock level and price.

They can also call Tony to start Nightclub Management missions, "Request Nightclub Limo," and check their popularity.

Bunker

There are now two more Resupply missions available.

The Bunker has a new "Ammu-Nation Contract" which allows players to deliver any extra weapon parts they make to an Ammu-Nation store for more money.

There is now a fresh "Bunker Research" mission available. Agent 14 may now be contacted by bunker owners to start "Bunker Research," "Request Transportation," and to verify their current research level.

Biker Clubhouse

"Hit the Roof" and "Life and Deathbikes" are two brand-new Clubhouse Contracts.

The Clubhouse Bar offers a brand-new 'Bar Resupply' option. Players will receive a passive income from this as well as attract consumers to their Clubhouses.

Custom Bike Shop owners will now frequently receive client bikes at their clubhouse, which can be altered to the requirements of the customer to generate revenue.

New weapons, vehicles, and upgrades

Six new vehicles were added to the game on day one of the summer update and numerous more will be introduced in the upcoming months:

Obey Omnis e-GT

Bravado Greenwood

Pegassi Torero XO

Lampadati Corsita

Benefactor LM87

Buckingham Conada

Hao's Special Works will now upgrade one existing vehicle:

Benefactor Stirling GT

New liveries and modifications can now be applied to six existing cars, which are:

Pegassi Zentorno

Grotti Turismo R

Ubermacht Sentinel

Benefactor Stirling GT

Cheval Picador

Benefactor Schwartzer

GTA Online now includes one new weapon with the new update:

Precision Rifle

Other additions

Both male and female characters in GTA Online now have new customisation choices, including:

More than 200 new clothing pieces.

2 fresh hairstyles.

60 fresh tattoos.

GTA Online now has six IAA missions (Operation Paper Trail) where 1-4 players can participate. These missions, which may be accessed via a trigger outside the IAA Headquarters, involve players acting as special field agents for the IAA. Players now have access to 10 regular properties instead of the previous eight.

